Creature Commandos: Who Is Sgt. Rock (& Who Plays Him in the DCU)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 3, “Cheers to the Tin Man.”

Recommended Videos

Creature Commandos latest installment marks the cinematic DCU debut of a character who’s been making headlines lately: Sgt. Rock. So, who exactly is Sgt. Rock, and who plays him in Creature Commandos Season 1?

Who Is Creature Commandos Season 1’s Sgt. Rock?

Sgt. Frank Rock is the field leader of Easy Company, the infantry unit G.I. Robot served with in World War II. Like the men under his command, Rock treated G.I. Robot the same as Easy Company’s flesh and blood members (affectionately nicknaming him “The Tin Man”). The resulting sense of comradery appears to have cemented G.I. Robot’s single-minded fixation on killing Nazis at least as much as his programming. Just look at the smile on the mechanized soldier’s face in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 3’s opening flashback; he’s having the time of his life!

Related: Creature Commandos: Who Is Princess Ilana Rostovic (And Is She Part of DC Comics Canon?)

Funnily enough, Sgt. Rock and Easy Company don’t factor as prominently in G.I. Robot’s backstory in the comics. While various incarnations of G.I. Robot have cropped in DC Comics canon over the years, only one of them fought with Rock’s unit. Otherwise, these two World War II warriors waged more or less separate campaigns. That said, Sgt. Rock and G.I. Robot do share a major real-world connection. Both he and the original G.I. Robot were co-created by the same writer, Robert Kanigher (in collaboration with artists Joe Kubert and Ross Andru, respectively).

Who Plays Sgt. Rock in the DCU?

Homeland alum Maury Sterling voices Sgt. Rock in Creature Commandos Season 1. That doesn’t mean that Sterling is automatically the lead of the upcoming Sgt. Rock movie, though. While DC Studios co-head (and Creature Commandos writer) James Gunn’s intention is for the core cast to reprise their roles in future live-action DCU productions, that doesn’t necessarily extend to brief cameo appearances. Indeed, according to the online rumor mill, a more high-profile star is already the frontrunner to portray Rock on the big screen.

Related: Creature Commandos: Who Is Rick Flag Sr.’s Ex-Wife?

In November 2024, Deadline reported that one-time James Bond Daniel Craig is in talks to headline Sgt. Rock. What’s more, the outlet’s sources tapped Luca Guadagnino – who directed Craig’s most recent film, Queer – to helm the DCU blockbuster. It all sounds very promising, however, DC Studios is yet to officially confirm Craig or Guadagnino’s involvement with the production. So, for now, the only actor playing Sgt. Rock in the DCU is Sterling!

Creature Commandos is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy