Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer Sets Up Potential Vox Machina & Mighty Nein Reunions

The following article about possible Vox Machina and Mighty Nein reunions contains spoilers for Critical Role Campaign 3, Episode 104.

Since the events of the Apogee Solstice, Critical Role’s Bells Hells have been racing against the clock in their attempts to thwart Ludinus Da’leth’s Calamity-level threat to Exandria’s pantheon. Allies from Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein have aided in the party’s pursuit, with Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer laying the groundwork for complete reunions of both former adventuring troupes.

In Critical Role’s latest “At Dawn, We Plan!”-style episode, Bells Hells met with influential leaders from every corner of Exandria during a post-Apogee Solstice war council in Vasselheim, debriefing on their recent missions to Ruidus and Aeor. With the help of recognizable faces such as Allura Vysoren and Keyleth, they developed a three-pronged strategy to weaken Ludinus’s reserves. This plan includes temporarily un-retiring Vox Machina to mount a distraction at the Malleus Key, where Keyleth hopes to free Vax’ildan from his entrapment. Meanwhile, the Mighty Nein will work on dismantling the Ruidian group Slack known as the Weave Mind.

MATT CONFIRMED THAT WE MIGHT GET BOTH VOX MACHINA & MIGHTY NEIN ONE SHOTS!!! #criticalrolespoilers pic.twitter.com/qqcuXQUNbP — mia 🌷| critical role enjoyer (@pikesrina) August 16, 2024

During Critical Role Cooldown, Mercer confirmed that this game plan has cleared a path for players to return to their respective Vox Machina and Mighty Nein characters in special future episodes of Campaign 3. Player characters from both parties have appeared as NPCs piloted by Mercer during Bells Hells’ adventures, but this would allow for a long-desired check-in with each team as a full adventuring party.

Both Critical Role’s cast and fans became giddy upon hearing Mercer’s Cooldown confirmation, especially since Vox Machina has not been fully reunited at the table since 2019’s “Dalen’s Closet” (where Vax briefly appeared). The Mighty Nein has received recent specials in the two-part “The Mighty Nein Reunited” and the Wembley Arena live show, which was set after the events of Campaign 3’s Apogee Solstice.

The set-up of Vox Machina and Mighty Nein reunions leaves lingering questions about perma-guest player Robbie Daymond and what character he might portray on each respective mission. Sam Riegel afforded Daymond his blessing to play Vox Machina’s Taryon Darrington (his contribution to the party) during Scanlan Shorthalt’s absence. Mercer assured that there are plenty of NPC options available to Daymond, reminding that Bells Hells’ namesake Bertrand Bell was once a one-shot member of Vox Machina.

