Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Patch Notes

Cult of the Lamb is still thriving and players aren’t just getting one new content drop, but two. The Unholy Alliance is now live in-game, and the Pilgrim Pack is available to purchase via the store. Here’s a look at the full patch notes for these updates.

Recommended Videos

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance, Pilgrim Pack Patch Notes

There’s plenty of new contact that has been added to Cult of the Lamb with its latest update Patch 1.4.3 between the free expansion Unholy Alliance, and the paid portion Pilgrim pack.

Here’s a look at everything you’ll get access to with the free update thanks to the patch notes posted by Devolver to the game’s Steam Page.

Everything New in Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance

Local Co-op

Your friends can now join you in local Co-Op.

Buildings

Nursery – Baby followers can now be cared for in groups through the Nursery.

Knucklebones Table – You can now play Knuckbones against a friend or follower.

Traits

Poet – Never work and have no interactions; they will sit near the edge of the base, writing poetry all day.

Unlawful – Has a small chance each phase to break out of prison, and can even break other followers out of prison.

Snorer – Followers with the Snorer trait wake up followers who are sleeping nearby by snoring loudly at night.

Insomniac – Followers with the Insomniac trait sleep during the day and work at night.

Inspired by Mission – Followers with this trait will only have positive conversations with other followers.

Excited by Mission – Followers with this trait will have higher mating chances after getting excited by their recent adventure.

Disturbed by Mission – Followers with this trait will behave the same way as catatonic followers. Healing them will remove the trait.

Polyamorous – Followers with this trait cannot get other wedding related traits upon getting married.

Pettable – Followers with the Pettable trait can be pet regardless of their skin.

Spy – Followers may join the cult by themselves with the Spy trait. Followers with this trait work and behave like any other followers and will leave the cult with 10% of gold after 5 days.

Reformed Criminal – Followers with this trait will be 10% more productive.

Scarred Criminal – Followers with this trait will act like Coward followers.

Hardened Criminal – Followers with this trait will act like Jerk followers.

Happily Married – Followers with this trait will be 20% more productive.

Unhappily Married – Followers with this trait will be 20% less productive.

Jealous Spouse – Followers with this trait will keep fighting other spouses until they kill them.

Murderous Spouse – Followers with this trait will keep fighting other spouses until they kill them. Followers with this trait always win fights.

Cursed – Followers with this trait will not work and have limited interactions, they also eat other followers.

Proud Parent – Proud parents have unique thoughts about their child and are able to hug them regardless of their age.

Overwhelmed Parent – Overwhelmed parents will also have unique thoughts about their child, will generally look exhausted and will have more frequent negative conversations.

Catatonic – Followers with this trait cannot perform any tasks and have limited interactions.

Fleeces

Goat Fleece – The Goat fleece is a cosmetic fleece that will allow players to adventure as the goat in a single-player.

Cowboy Fleece – The Cowboy fleece will force you to only use the Blunderbuss

Transmog System – Interchange the appearance and abilities of fleeces.

Relics & Tarots

Normal Relics – There are 12 new regular Relics.

Corrupted Relics – 8 new corrupted relics will provide fresh powers, but they come with a cost.

Co-op Relics – There are 5 new relics that are only usable in Co-Op.

Normal Tarot Cards – There is 9 new Tarot Cards.

Corrupted Tarot Cards – 9 new Corrupted Tarot Cards will give players unique abilities at a cost.

Co-op Tarot Cards – 5 fresh Co-Op Tarot Cards enhance the multiplayer experience.

Accessibility

Force Weapon Mode – Select a weapon that will be the only one that spawns.

New Misc Content

Bishop Quests – New quests will provide further insight into the Bishops.

Dungeon Encounters – New enemies are now present in all four of the game’s major dungeons.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed occasional softlock when equipping a relic.

Fixed hearts and other pickups spawning outside of dungeon rooms.

Fixed users not unlocking the Axolotl form after completing the lighthouse quest.

Fixed an edge case where Sozo’s questline did not progress.

Fixed followers receiving the Disciple trait once they reach max level without doing the Disciple Ritual.

Multiple bug fixes.

Stopped disciples from stealing other follower beds.

Children and parents can no longer become lovers with one another.

Added twitch decorations to mystic seller items.

Jerk’s can be reassured and bullied. Reassuring will remove their jerk trait.

Twitch Extension

Completely reworked extension backend to improve stability and speed of all integration features.

Reworked follower customization flow.

Viewers can now customize their follower on a per-channel basis beforehand.

Entering and winning a raffle will now make them appear in-game immediately. Once their follower is in-game, they will no longer be able to customize it until the player loads a new save in which the viewer has no follower yet.

Viewers who have not customized their follower yet will not be able to enter the raffle.

Added support for playing a game of Knucklebones against Twitch chat.

More Help or Hinder options.

Everything New in Cult of the Lamb Pilgrim Pack

Cult of the Lamb players who are happy to pay a premium will gain access to the Pilgrim Pack. This expansion will add fresh quests, stories, and items to be used in the game. There’s a lot of value in this, and here’s the complete list of what you’ll be getting.

Pilgrim Comic

Experience an adventure with Jalala and Rhinor in the digital Pilgrim Comic.

Enjoy the animated comic or turn each page in Traditional Mode.

Pilgrim Quest

New quest line that will allow the player to recruit unique followers into their cult.

Finish the questline to unlock the Bonus Comic Pages.

Bonus Comic

Special pages written from the perspective of Jalala.

Pilgrim Content

New Fleece: Fleece of the Silken Touch.

Two new follower outfits: Jalala’s Coat, Rinor’s Robes.

5 new Follower forms: Panda, Skunk, Camel, Anteater, Echidna.

5 new decorations: Bamboo Wall, Bonsai Tree, Hanging Lantern, Small Pagoda, Vase of Peonies.

The Cult of the Lamb Pilgrim Pack is available to purchase via digital storefronts now, and the Unholy Alliance update is live and ready to play.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy