Cursed Tank Simulator Codes (January 2025)

If World of Tanks is too complicated for you, welcome to the Roblox title inspired by that legendary title. Cursed Tank Simulator tried to make everything a bit simpler, so after a few hours of playing, I would definitely give it a high grade. Before entering the battlefield, learn all the controls!

Join one of the many servers, team up with other players, and work together to defend your tower against skilled opponents. Don’t lose focus if things don’t go your way at the start. With enough practice and by using Cursed Tank Simulator codes, you’ll improve your skills quickly. In the meantime, for a similar title that also offers a lot of freebies, visit our list of Airplane Simulator codes.

All Cursed Tank Simulator Codes List

Cursed Tank Simulator Codes (Working)

code : Use for x500 Coal, x3 Titanium, x35k Gold, and x5 Chromium

: Use for x500 Coal, x3 Titanium, x35k Gold, and x5 Chromium Jolly : Use for x100 Pounds, x35k Gold, x500 Aluminum, x2k Coal, and x200 Iron Ore

: Use for x100 Pounds, x35k Gold, x500 Aluminum, x2k Coal, and x200 Iron Ore LockedInAlien : Use for a big bundle of rewards

: Use for a big bundle of rewards catIoaf : Use for x20k Gold and Dev support

: Use for x20k Gold and Dev support HappyBdayHanna : Use for x75k Gold, x3 Tokens, and x20 Mystical Crates

: Use for x75k Gold, x3 Tokens, and x20 Mystical Crates yea? : Use for an in-game surprise

: Use for an in-game surprise gullible : Use for an in-game surprise

: Use for an in-game surprise WeAreSoBack : Use for x20k Gold and x250 Pounds

: Use for x20k Gold and x250 Pounds Q : Use for x1 Cyberware

: Use for x1 Cyberware daliyangelo200152 : Use for Dev support

: Use for Dev support MajorBagAlert: Use for x35k Gold

Cursed Tank Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no inactive Cursed Tank Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cursed Tank Simulator

If you want to redeem Cursed Tank Simulator codes fast, pay attention to our detailed steps listed below:

Launch Cursed Tank Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes button in the top-right corner. Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the Check button and enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Cursed Tank Simulator Codes

If you’re eager to learn more about the game, visit some of the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why Are My Cursed Tank Simulator Codes Not Working?

When redeeming Cursed Tank Simulator codes, you may encounter some issues. Here are a couple of reasons why this might happen. First, be cautious of typos. To avoid them, it’s best to copy a code directly from our list and paste it into the game. Second, try to use the codes as soon as possible, as they tend to expire quickly.

What Is Cursed Tank Simulator?

Cursed Tank Simulator is a Roblox title heavily inspired by the legendary World of Tanks. Begin your journey with the weakest tank and navigate the battlefield to earn rewards and unlock more powerful vehicles. Join one of many servers, team up with other players, and learn how to aim and outmaneuver your enemies. If you ever need assistance or want to find codes for free gifts, remember to check this guide regularly.

