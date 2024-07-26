Dafne Keen Was Not Expecting That Reveal in Deadpool & Wolverine’s Final Trailer

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine had a major reveal in it, and it was one that Dafne Keen, who was part of that fun, was not expecting.

In the trailer, it’s revealed that in Deadpool & Wolverine, Keen returns as her character X-23, confronting Logan in an emotional scene. It was a major reveal for a film that had already teased plenty of other superhero/actor cameos. It was also something that Keene had no idea was going to happen. In fact, the actress thought it was going to be a huge surprise at the premiere, she told THR.

“No, it was huge,” she said when asked if she knew the trailer was going to reveal her role. “I was literally doing flat viewings, and I got a text from Shawn while they were in Rio. Both our signals were really bad, so we kept sending really jagged messages to each other. He was like, ‘Dafne, call me when you’re free.’ And I was like, ‘I’m free now.’ And then he was like, ‘Dafne, call me when you’re free.’ And I was like, ‘I just texted you.’ And then he was like, ‘Dafne, call me when you’re free.’ So I was freaking out, and I actually sent him a screenshot of all the messages. I was like, ‘What is going on, Shawn? Please ring me right now.’ And then he rang me and was like, ‘I’m in Rio, and the signal is really bad. I just wanted to tell you before anyone else tells you that we’re revealing you tomorrow.’ And I was like, ‘What!?’ So we spoke about it, and we were both very excited for it, but I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was going to be a secret. There were talks of me going to the premiere and pretending to be Hugh’s plus-one, which woud’ve been hilarious. Everyone would’ve been like, ‘What the f**k is this kid doing here? Obviously, you’re in the film.’

We are in a time of non-stop marketing for major films, and with that comes so many trailers that almost nothing is left to surprise when one goes to the movies. This has been especially true for Marvel, who not only has been showing off character cameos in trailers to lure audiences in but also is known for editing their films to throw people off the scent of actual storylines. In most cases, a rant about how the marketing team ruined a great reveal would follow here, and yes, they kind of did. However, Deadpool & Wolverine is so full of cameos and surprises that, in the case of Dafne Keen, it actually doesn’t feel all that bad. At least not as bad as Red Hulk.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

