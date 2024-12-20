‘Damning’ DUI Arrest Video of RHOP’s Karen Huger Sparks Concerns About Possible Prison Time

Karen Huger of Real Housewives of Potomac is not having a good year. Back in March, she was charged with DUI and DWI after totaling her car and was hit with a total of six traffic violations. She was reportedly driving aggressively, TMZ said at the time.

Huger claimed after the crash that it was a result of her being in a bad emotional state. She did after all lose both her parents within a few months of each other back in 2017, her mother from kidney failure and her father from Alzheimer’s disease. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics,” Huger told TMZ. “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive!”

She ended by telling her fans to always wear their seatbelts. However, it soon came to light that there might have been a little more to the story than what she was letting on. Yesterday, some of the people involved made statements to the court, and they explained that, yes, Huger was clearly drunk at the time of the crash, something she hadn’t admitted to in her statement. She refused a breathalyzer test, slurred her speech, and was aggressive to the EMTs on the scene—apart from in one instance, where she told a female EMT how beautiful she was.

Then some damning bodycam footage came out and things looked even bleaker for Huger. She behaved drunkenly and erratically in the police vehicle, referring to herself as the “Grand Dame” – her nickname on RHOP—before saying, “Andy Cohen did that.” Cohen is the producer of the Real Housewives franchise. Things got even weirder at lockup, where she called herself “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

People actually liked Huger a lot on Real Housewives of Potomac, but some are changing their opinion of her after she got behind the wheel drunk and thus endangered anyone who crossed her path. “I hate drunk drivers. I am so disappointed in her,” wrote one person. “Leave it to the one who thinks she’s better than the rest of the Potomac crew,” said another.

And now the verdict has been delivered. Huger was found guilty on Wednesday of driving under the influence and all the other charges apart from reckless driving. The whole debacle has been broadcast on Real Housewives of Potomac, but now, things are getting more serious. Huger could potentially face two years in prison. When it’s a person’s second DUI offense in the state of Maryland, the offender looks at a $2,000 fine and a prison sentence. And Huger has had a DUI before – she said as much on an episode of RHOP and spoke about it to Bossip magazine in 2016 as well. So, it’s really not looking good for her.

Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, released a statement to People about the outcome of the court case. “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” he said. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.” But there hasn’t really been a lot of support and prayers – just condemnation for her reckless, dangerous behavior.

Oh my god it is so bad for Karen Huger right now, those body cam videos are damning pieces of evidence. pic.twitter.com/1t67yWZXoU — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) December 19, 2024

Whether or not Huger really will spend time in prison remains to be seen. Her sentencing will take place on January 29, 2025.

