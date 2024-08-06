Dandadan, Ranma 1/2 Episodes Leak Online Ahead of October Release

Episodes of upcoming anime including Dandadan and Ranma ½ have leaked online months ahead of their scheduled arrival.

Social media has been flooded with clips from the premiere of Dandadan since the episode leaked on Aug. 6, 2024, in what appears to have been a breach targeted at upcoming Netflix anime. Both Dandadan and Ranma ½, were scheduled to release via Netflix, and have now surfaced online. The movie Mononoke: Karakasa also has leaked.

The leaked version of Dandadan appears to be in a finished form, which isn’t a surprise given that it was shown at Anime Expo earlier in the year, however, for eager fans seeing this as an opportunity to get an early look, there are no subtitles, so you’re probably better off waiting for the official release unless you’re fluent in Japanese.

While leaks do happen it is uncommon for them to surface so far away from a show’s premiere, especially for something as hyped as Dandadan. Fortunately, in the case of that show, it has already premiered, and fans can see the first episode in theaters at the end of August, so the release isn’t quite as distant as other projects in this leak. The anime’s regular broadcast is set to start in October, but no exact date has been shared yet. On the other side, Ranma ½’s remake has already received a release date. The series is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on Oct. 6.

Reports are claiming that more anime has been leaked, however, we haven’t found any evidence to support these claims at the time of publishing. Leaks are never the best way to watch a new show and while we understand some fans simply cannot contain their excitement, we would recommend waiting for these shows to be officially released before watching.

Escapist Magazine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

