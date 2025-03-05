Daredevil: Born Again Exact Release Date, Time, and Full Episode Schedule

Daredevil: Born Again is finally here on Disney+. After the original Netflix series was canceled in 2018, the Man without Fear has finally returned to television. Here is a list of exact release dates and times for those who want to catch new episodes as soon as they drop.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 had its two-episode premiere date on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET. The first season is off to a roaring start, and fans can watch the series’ first two episodes right now with a Disney+ subscription.

How Many Episodes is Daredevil: Born Again Season 1?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is set to have nine episodes in its first season. Originally conceived as an 18-episode series, plans have since shifted to split the story across two seasons and 17 episodes. While there is no exact release date for season 2 of Born Again, it’s expected sometime in 2026, as the showrunner of the series has recently revealed in an interview with Collider that production is set to begin soon on the next season. Moreover, Season 2 will consist of eight episodes as opposed to the nine we are expected to receive weekly throughout March for Season 1.

When Do Daredevil: Born Again Season 1’s Seven Remaining Episodes Come Out?

With the show’s first two episodes already out, fans can expect more Daredevil every Tuesday. The interesting part about Born Again’s release schedule is how it will start off with two weekly one-episode installments, followed by another two-episode batch dropping on March 25. The unconventional episode scheduling may be due to story reasons and interconnectivity with specific episodes or to keep the momentum going for the series. Whatever the case, here are the release dates and titles for the remaining episodes of the series:

Episode 1: “Heaven’s Half Hour” – March 4, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– March 4, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 2: “With Interest” – March 4, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– March 4, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 3: “The Hollow of His Hand” – March 11, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– March 11, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 4: “Straight to Hell” March 18, 20,25 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

March 18, 20,25 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 5: “Sic Semper Sysema” – March 25, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– March 25, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 6: “Isle of Joy” – March 25, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– March 25, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 7: “Excessive Force” – April 1, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– April 1, 2025, 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 8: “Art for Art’s Sake” – April 8, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

– April 8, 202,5 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET Episode 9: “Optics” – April 15, 20,25 6:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

What is Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 About?

Daredevil: Born Again is a loose continuation of the Netflix Original series. Returning cast members Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D’Onofrio carry over the emotional weight and stakes from the previous series, not ignoring Matt Murdock’s past conflicts with Wilson Fisk. Both Fisk and Daredevil have made appearances in other MCU projects, all of which have set up the story of Daredevil: Born Again, which has Wilson Fisk becoming the Mayor of New York City and Matt Murdock experiencing a crisis that causes him to leave his Daredevil persona behind. However, Fisk’s new political ambitions eventually put the two on an inevitable collision course.

What are Critics Saying About Daredevil: Born Again Season 1?

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again has received incredibly positive reviews so far, with the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes showing that the series currently has an 84% “fresh” critics rating and a 95% audience rating. Critics and fans alike have praised the show for its smooth continuation of the highly regarded Netflix series, with many reviews pointing out how it keeps the spirit of the original series intact while also expanding the mythos and its connections to the greater MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+.

