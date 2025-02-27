Forgot password
The poster for Daredevil: Born Again.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Premiere: Everything We Know About the Latest Marvel Drop

The new Marvel Studios show is set to premiere next week.
Nicole Wert
Published: Feb 27, 2025 07:42 am

Daredevil: Born Again is almost here! 10 years ago, Disney released Daredevil Season 3, and now we are finally getting a sequel to the series.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to take place more than five years after the end of season 3. It will follow the Kingpin who returns as a changed man and is now elected mayor of New York City. Meanwhile, Matt Murdock is busy fighting injustice in court, leading to the two of them having a falling out.

“In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course,” Marvel said of Daredevil: Born Again.

The premiere for the new series took place in New York City earlier this week, and Marvel Entertainment released a video from the red carpet. Vincent D’Onofrio who plays Kingpin noted, “We’ve been waiting a long time to get this show back on the air again.”

Showrunner and executive producer Dario Scardapane also noted that fans should expect to see “everything they love about the previous show, and then a real new journey that’s quite a ride.” Director and executive producer Aaron Moorhead added, “It’s called ‘Born Again,’ and we take that very seriously. It is going in a very new path, but still is like all the people you know and love. It is a Greek tragedy that exists on the street level of New York.”

How To Watch Daredevil: Born Again

Fans can stream Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

When Does Daredevil: Born Again Premiere?

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The first two episodes will be released on the fourth, and the remaining seven episodes will continue to be released weekly. According to TV Guide, a nine-episode Season 2 is already in the works, but as of right now, there is not a premiere date.

Daredevil: Born Again Cast

  • Charlie Cox – Matt Murdock
  • Deborah Ann Woll – Karen Page
  • Kamar De Los Reyes – White Tiger
  • Jon Bernthal – Frank Castle
  • Wilson Bethel – Bullseye
  • Michael Gandolfini – Daniel Blade
  • Vincent D’Onofrio – Kingpin
  • Margarita Levieva – Heather Glenn
  • Elden Henson – Foggy Nelson
  • Ayelet Zurer – Vanessa Fi
  • Genneya Walton – BB Urich
  • Clark Johnson – Cherry
  • Arty Froushan – Buck Cashman
  • Nikki M. James – Kirsten McDuffle
  • Jeremy Earl – Cole North
  • Zabryna Guevara – Sheila Rivera
  • Mohan Kapoor – Yusuf Khan
