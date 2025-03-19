What Is the Song Kingpin Has to Listen to Twice in Daredevil: Born Again?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4, “Sic Semper Systema.”

Can’t place the song Kingpin has to sit through not once but twice in Daredevil: Born Again‘s latest installment? Then check out the below round-up, which covers the song’s name, who performed it, and why it features so prominently in Daredevil Season 1, Episode 4.

What Song Does Kingpin Listen to Twice in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4, “Sic Semper Systema,” devotes a considerable amount of its screentime to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s day-to-day commitments as mayor of New York City. This includes visiting a local elementary school and Latvian Heritage Day celebration – both of which feature… unique performances of the same infamous synth-rock song, “We Built This City.”

The debut single by American rock band Starship, “We Built This City” appeared on their 1985 album Knee Deep in the Hoopla. It was co-written by frequent Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin and Martin Page, with additional contributions by Dennis Lambert and Peter Wolf. “We Built This City” was a massive hit for Starship when it first dropped, although it’s now commonly cited as one of the worst songs of the 1980s.

Kingpin likely agrees with this sentiment as of Born Again Season 1, having endured an off-key and half-English/half-Latvian version of “We Built This City” on the same day!

What’s the Significance of the Song Kingpin Listens to in Daredevil: Born Again?

Fisk enduring back-to-back “We Built This City” sing-alongs is, first and foremost, a pretty great gag. Daredevil: Born Again‘s supposedly reformed crime boss baddie isn’t used to playing nice, so seeing him smile his way through both performances is delightful. It’s also an effective way of underscoring just how frustrating Fisk finds his new day job, with its red tape and public appearances.

What’s more, the Starship single’s lyrics tie into (and in some ways, mock) Kingpin’s goals for his tenure in City Hall. Earlier in Born Again Season 1, Episode 4, Fisk unveils plans to revitalize New York’s destitute ports; he literally wants to build in this city (albeit not with rock and roll). But, unfortunately, he’ll have to go through the correct channels first. Until then, he’ll spend his days cutting ribbons, attending fundraisers – and yes, listening to dubious rock covers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

