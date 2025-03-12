Daredevil: Born Again Just Dropped the MCU’s Biggest Miles Morales Tease Yet

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 3, “The Hollow of His Hand.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1’s latest installment, “The Hollow of His Hand,” features a sneaky Spider-Man-related Easter egg that references the MCU incarnation of Miles Morales. Did you catch it?

If you didn’t, revisit the courtroom scene in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 3 in which Matt Murdock cites a bunch of police incident reports. They’re all positive accounts of Hector Ayala’s activities as the White Tiger, and Matt attributes one of them to an “Officer Morales” – an apparent nod to Miles’ father, Jefferson “Jeff” Morales.

In Marvel Comics canon and Sony’s Spider-Verse films (which exist outside the MCU proper), Jeff Morales is a police officer with the NYPD. This lines up with Born Again‘s New York City setting. What’s more, he’s an honest cop, which tracks with Born Again‘s Officer Morales being someone White Tiger would fight with, not against.

So, assuming that Matt Murdock does indeed namecheck Jeff Morales in Daredevil: Born Again, this marks the second time one of Miles’ family members has factored into an MCU outing. 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming featured Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle according to both comics and Spider-Verse canon. A deleted scene even had Aaron explicitly reference Miles by name.

Predictably, this sparked speculation that Marvel Studios was gearing up to introduce Miles Morales in a future MCU movie or TV show. To date, that hasn’t happened, although studio boss Kevin Feige suggested that Miles’ MCU debut is edging ever closer in late 2024. “I hope that, shortly after [the Spider-Verse trilogy wraps up], he can enter the MCU in live-action,” Feige said.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

