Darren Aronofsky Reveals Footage From Film on Earth’s Largest Screen

Darren Aronofsky made a film for the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the largest film screen on Earth, and he’s now shown off footage from the movie.

Aronofsky put footage online from his Postcard from Earth movie, which is exclusive to the Sphere. You can see just what the film looks like from inside the venue thanks to critic and reporter Erik Davis, who re-posted the video onto his X account. The brief look at the movie shows an elephant walking around. Aronofsky remarked on the Sphere, saying, “At times you forget where you are.”

This is wild! Darren Aronofsky posts a video of the largest screen on Earth, now inside the Sphere in Vegas. #PostcardFromEarth, co-directed by Aronofsky, opens there on 10/6. This thing comes with 160,000 (!!) speakers. “At times you forget where you are,” said the filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/JrFUzkJM0c — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 12, 2023

Aronofsky is a director known for his work on such films as The Wrestler, Black Swan, and The Whale. His movies have received much critical acclaim, and he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for his work on Black Swan, though he lost out to Tom Hooper, who won for The King’s Speech. Hooper went on to direct Cats.

Also known as the Sphere at The Venetian Resort and the MSG Sphere, the venue officially opened in 2023. At 6,243,068 square feet, the LED screen is the largest on Earth. Having never seen anything on the screen before, let alone anything comparable, I genuinely cannot even imagine what it must be like to watch a movie at that scale. At the same time, I’m immediately intrigued.

Postcard from Earth opens at the Sphere on Oct. 6. Tickets for the Sphere start at $49 USD, with prices going as high as $199 USD.