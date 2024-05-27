Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Date A Live Season 5 is dialing things up, with spectral antagonist Mio Takamiya getting her hands dirty in Episode 7. But when does the next episode drop? Here’s the confirmed release date for Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8.

Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 airs at 1:00AM JST May 30, That translates to these times around the world:

Pacific Time, PT Wed, 29 May 2024 at 09:00 PDT

Central Time, CT Wed, 29 May 2024 at 11:00 CDT

British Summer Time, BST Wed, 29 May 2024 at 17:00 BST

Central European Summer Time, CEST Wed, 29 May 2024 at 18:00 CEST

Tokyo, Japan Thu, 30 May 2024 at 01:00 JST

Australian Eastern Time, AET Thu, 30 May 2024 at 02:00 AEST

Does that mean you’ll be watch the episode at those exact times? Not quite. Those are the absolutely earliest times you might be able to watch it on Crunchyroll. In practice, Crunchyroll can be an hour or two later than the Japanese airing, so Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 should drop after those times.

The last episode of Date A Live ended with a handful of spirit fatalities, and it’s possible that this new episode, could result even in an even higher body count. Mio is closing in on Shido and the episode summary, via Google Translate is “Come on, let’s start the war (date) that marks the beginning of the end.”

That does not sound at all good, though with four episodes remaining after this there’s still time to pull things back from the brink.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8. If you’re looking for more, check out our recap of Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 3.

