Date A Live, protagonist Shido with other characters behind them.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 27, 2024 10:24 am

Date A Live Season 5 is dialing things up, with spectral antagonist Mio Takamiya getting her hands dirty in Episode 7. But when does the next episode drop? Here’s the confirmed release date for Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8.

Recommended Videos

When Does Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 Come Out?

Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 airs at 1:00AM JST May 30, That translates to these times around the world:

  • Pacific Time, PT Wed, 29 May 2024 at 09:00 PDT
  • Central Time, CT Wed, 29 May 2024 at 11:00 CDT
  • British Summer Time, BST Wed, 29 May 2024 at 17:00 BST
  • Central European Summer Time, CEST Wed, 29 May 2024 at 18:00 CEST
  • Tokyo, Japan Thu, 30 May 2024 at 01:00 JST
  • Australian Eastern Time, AET Thu, 30 May 2024 at 02:00 AEST

Does that mean you’ll be watch the episode at those exact times? Not quite. Those are the absolutely earliest times you might be able to watch it on Crunchyroll. In practice, Crunchyroll can be an hour or two later than the Japanese airing, so Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8 should drop after those times.

What Happened in Date a Live’s Latest Episode?

The last episode of Date A Live ended with a handful of spirit fatalities, and it’s possible that this new episode, could result even in an even higher body count. Mio is closing in on Shido and the episode summary, via Google Translate is “Come on, let’s start the war (date) that marks the beginning of the end.”

That does not sound at all good, though with four episodes remaining after this there’s still time to pull things back from the brink.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Date A Live Season 5 Episode 8. If you’re looking for more, check out our recap of Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 3.

Post Tag:
date a live
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Top manhwa like The Beginning After the End
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 27, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia, a group of heroes, including hero Deku.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps running, shirtless, training.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Top manhwa like The Beginning After the End
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 27, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia, a group of heroes, including hero Deku.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps running, shirtless, training.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.