How Long Does It Take to Beat Dave the Diver

When it comes to exploring the depths of the ocean, mystical or not, you can expect the endeavor to eat up plenty of your spare time. Here’s how long it takes to complete Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver‘s Length

Taking the gaming world by storm, Dave the Diver has managed to impress both critics and players with its polish, good-natured fun, and an overwhelming amount of content. Seriously, for a game of this scale, it’s staggering how much there is to accomplish. Fishing, restaurant management, gardening, weapon-smithing… I dare say developer Mintrocket has created an experience that has something for everyone. So with all those tasks to wrap up, you’re likely expecting Dave the Diver to require a healthy chunk of time to complete, right?

You’d be correct in your assumption. When it came to my playthrough, which dabbled in all aspects of the game and the mini-games contained within, I was able to roll credits in around 25 hours. That includes the completion of the main story and the various side-quests that crop up as you continue exploring the depths of the Blue Hole. I believe I found and finished every available side-quest, but with a game as big as Dave the Diver, it’s entirely possible that I missed something along the way.

Of course, that time isn’t reflective of what I’d describe as 100% completion. There are still many things I’ve yet to finalize or unlock. My restaurant still requires several decorations and my arsenal of guns needs plenty of improvements. I also haven’t caught every fish in the Blue Hole which is baffling to me. Clearly, there are some super secret fish hiding in the darkest depth of the ocean that have yet to stray into my harpoon’s line of fire. I have to imagine that if you’re going for the 100%, you’re looking at upwards of 45 hours worth of gameplay.

Of course, calculating how much time a video game takes to complete isn’t exactly a science. There are many aspects that may prolong or reduce the amount of time you spend playing. Skill level, overall difficulty, and dedication towards seeing everything on offer must all be considered. Having said that, even with these factors, Dave the Diver is a nice long game, especially for its price point. It’s also just a wonderfully made product so if the length of the experience was something preventing you from diving in, worry not! It’s well worth your time and money.