Dave the Diver Nintendo Switch Trailer Reveals Timed Console Exclusive Release Date

Dave the Diver is coming to consoles, and as announced during today’s September 2023 Nintendo Direct, it will be a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch when it launches on October 26, 2023.

Dave the Diver brought in an ocean of fans when it first came to PC earlier this year, with many praising its charm and satisfying gameplay loop. It looks like everything fans love about the indie hit will be back on Switch, with Nintendo promising those same serene underwater visuals and sushi-managing gameplay. Pre-orders for the project are available now, as is a demo that aims to let players dip their toes before fully diving in. You can see Dave and his quirky friends in the Dave the Diver Nintendo Switch trailer below.

Developed and published by Mintrocket, Dave the Diver released in June and has been one of the biggest indie hits of the year. The game sees players taking on the role of Dave, a deep-sea diver who supplies a sushi restaurant with fish. The PC version of the game holds a 90 percent on Metacritic. If you haven’t played it before, it’s definitely worth checking out, and the fact it’s hitting consoles is going to make that even easier for many.

Dave the Diver hits Nintendo Switch on Oct. 26.