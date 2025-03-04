Dawn Piece Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 4, 2025 Added new codes!

If you like exploring a massive open world, leveling, questing, and fighting epic bosses while using One Piece Devil Fruit abilities like in Blox Fruits, then Dawn Piece is for you. The unique part about this sea-faring experience is that there are special moves from other popular anime as well. Deku’s One For All and Raz’ Muay Thai fighting styles are just a couple of new additions.

You can fully customize your character’s gear and stats like in Blox Fruits with unique mechanics that Dawn Piece brings. The massive variety of islands, enemies, quests, and bosses like Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins is there to keep you playing. Best of all, you can use our Dawn Piece codes below for a massive head start. Also, check out our King Legacy codes for even more similar Roblox RPG games and free goodies.

All Dawn Piece Codes List

Active Dawn Piece Codes

SryForShutdown : Use for x2 Drop Chance for 30 Minutes. (New)

: Use for x2 Drop Chance for 30 Minutes. ObitoTv : Use for Reset Stats Item. (New)

: Use for Reset Stats Item. Lenthamai : Use for Reset Stats Item. (New)

: Use for Reset Stats Item. EZXXZ : Use for x2 Exp for 15 Minutes. (New)

: Use for x2 Exp for 15 Minutes. LionGamer : Use for x2 Money for 15 Minutes. (New)

: Use for x2 Money for 15 Minutes. Nooper : Use for x2 Drop for 10 Minutes. (New)

: Use for x2 Drop for 10 Minutes. Release : Use for x2 Exp , x2 Money for 15 Minutes.

: Use for x2 Exp , x2 Money for 15 Minutes. Friday : Use for 100 shards, x2 Exp, and x2 Money for 15 Minutes.

: Use for 100 shards, x2 Exp, and x2 Money for 15 Minutes. Dominatex : Use for 150 shards and 150k Money.

: Use for 150 shards and 150k Money. Bmae : Use for 150 shards and 150k Money.

: Use for 150 shards and 150k Money. ZsaerNight : Use for 50 shards and 100k Money.

: Use for 50 shards and 100k Money. Banana: Use for 50 shards and 100k Money.

Expired Dawn Piece Codes

There are currently no expired Dawn Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dawn Piece

Redeeming Dawn Piece codes is incredibly simple and can be done as soon as you load up your character. Follow these steps to claim free rewards in no time at all:

Fire up Dawn Piece in Roblox.

When you’re in the open world, click on Settings in the top left.

Click on “Enter Code” to the right of the Settings menu.

Copy and paste one of our active codes.

Hit Enter to claim the code.

Dawn Piece Trello Link

As with any massive Roblox open-world RPG, it helps to have a wiki-like community hub with information on everything. The Dawn Piece Trello is your friend when it comes to learning everything there is to know about leveling and exploring. You can find information about all Islands, Enemies, and Bosses for starters. Also, you can check out all Races, Devil Fruits, Weapons, and most uniquely Fighting Styles like Deku’s One For All. It’s just an excellently organized wiki hub for all things Dawn Piece.

Why Are My Dawn Piece Codes Not Working?

There are two common reasons why your Dawn Piece codes aren’t working:

Input Errors : I highly recommend you copy and paste codes to avoid any accidental typos. The input must match the code 100% and note that codes are case sensitive. More importantly, always check for spaces before or after the code since stray spaces will cause errors.

: I highly recommend you copy and paste codes to avoid any accidental typos. The input must match the code 100% and note that codes are case sensitive. More importantly, always check for spaces before or after the code since stray spaces will cause errors. Outdated Codes: More commonly, if you’ve made no mistake inputting the code, it might be that the code is expired. The majority of codes are limited-time rewards that expire after a certain period, especially if they’re tied to game crashes or events.

What Is Dawn Piece?

Dawn Piece is the next biggest Blox Fruits-inspired open-world RPG that does many things we like about Blox Fruits well. Where Dawn Piece is unique is that it introduces bosses, abilities, and gear from other popular anime as well. For example, you can fight using Deku’s One For All style from My Hero Academia or fight the raid boss Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins. It’s not just about One Piece Devil Fruits in Dawn Piece as it’s a haven for many different anime and manga series.

