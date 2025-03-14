DC: Dark Legion Codes (March 2025)

Updated March 14, 2025 We added new codes!

You’re the new hero in the block, and Batman recruited you, so don’t disappoint him. Many heroes are counting on you to help them repair what’s broken and save innocent lives from corruption. This is DC: Dark Legion, and you’re the newest comic hero.

Your DC team needs materials for upgrades, or you might lose a battle and fail to save the city. No pressure, as all you need are DC: Dark Legion codes, and you’re all set. Now it’s time to redeem some Marvel Strike Force Codes for this amazing Marvel game.

All DC: Dark Legion Codes List

Active DC: Dark Legion Codes

DC2025: x199.9k Dollars, x9,999 Chips, x9,999 Alloy, and x9 Source Energy Gems

Expired DC: Dark Legion Codes

1000AndMore

5MPreReg

Absolute1000

Speeding1000

over1thousand

LOVEDCDL

1thousand1

DCDLYOTSNAKE

1thousand

DCDLEVENT

DCDLXMAS

DCDLtest

How to Redeem Codes in DC: Dark Legion

Follow the steps below, and you’ll quickly pick up on how to use the DC: Dark Legion codes:

Run DC: Dark Legion on your device. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Go into the Settings and open the Service tab. Press the Redeem Code button. Enter a code into the text field. Tap Confirm to receive goodies.

How to Get More DC: Dark Legion Codes

The quickest way to find DC: Dark Legion codes is via this article. However, if one source isn’t enough, then you can check the links below:

Why Are My DC: Dark Legion Codes Not Working?

You can’t redeem DC: Dark Legion codes that are outdated, but are we sure they’re expired? First, double-check the code you’ve entered by copying/pasting it from this page because you might have made spelling errors while entering it. If the code is inactive, then let us know.

What is DC: Dark Legion?

There’s so much to do in DC: Dark Legion, starting by repairing Batman’s cave. The heroes are counting on you to rescue them, so hop into the city to save Superman while fighting crime and helping civilians. Some enemies can even be bargained with, but the boss fights are the real challenge.

