DC: Dark Legion Tier List (Best Characters to Choose)

While there are numerous characters you can obtain in DC: Dark Legion, only a handful can truly be considered good. That’s why it’s a great idea to check out a tier list before choosing your champion.

Recommended Videos

Best Characters in DC: Dark Legion

Here is the tier list for all Mythic and Legendary units in DC: Dark Legion. Note that we don’t include lower-ranking units since they’re pretty useless compared to higher-ranking ones.

Tier Heroes S Superman, Green Lantern, The Joker, Sinestro A Deathstroke, Harley Quinn, Dr. Fate, Batman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, Raven, Aquaman, Mera, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Black Adam, Zatanna B Red Hood, Lex Luthor, Nightwing, Batgirl, Two-Face, The Atom, Cyborg, Flash, Robin, Killer Croc, Shazam, Robin C Bane, Vixen, Martian Manhunter, Deadshot, Star Girl, Black Canary, Catwoman, Penguin, Captain Cold

S Rank

Image via The Escapist

The top characters you should prioritize in DC: Dark Legion are Superman, Green Lantern, The Joker, and Sinestro. It’s no surprise that Superman ranks as the best—this Mythic warrior boasts the highest damage output in the game, with overpowered skills that make him a must-upgrade. Once you have Superman, pairing him with a strong healer is essential, and Green Lantern is the best choice. Not only can he restore your team’s health, but he also has a powerful stun ability to disable enemies.

The Joker is another amazing damage dealer you can get in the game. Unlike Superman, he inflicts damage through DoT, which is very useful against waves of enemies. On the other hand, Sinestro is a magic damage dealer. His ability to hit multiple enemies at the same time makes him extremely powerful, but it’s best to place him in a team with an Energy Wielder.

Related: All Characters in DC: Dark Legion & How To Get Them

A Rank

Image via The Escapist

There are quite a lot of units that can be considered A Rank in DC: Dark Legion. These characters are still very good, and you should upgrade them if you have them on your account. Each of them has their own specialization that allows them to shine in certain modes or against specific enemies. Personally, I recommend upgrading Batman due to his balanced stats. He also has the ability to disrupt enemies, which makes him great in many battles.

Wonder Woman is another great choice if you need a tank. Since she’s a Legendary hero, she is much easier to obtain than a Mythic one. Low spenders and F2P players may find her to be their favorite hero. Her abilities allow her to create shields and incapacitate enemies, making her extremely useful in any battle.

You may also consider obtaining Harley Quinn in DC: Dark Legion. Although she’s a warrior, she has a self-sustain ability that increases her survivability. She also has powerful AoE attacks that can take down multiple enemies at once.

B Rank

Image via The Escapist

B Rank units in DC: Dark Legion are still solid choices, but it’s best to prioritize upgrading higher-ranked heroes when possible. Interestingly, several Mythic heroes fall into this category despite their rarity. While none of them are outright weak, they lack the power and versatility of top-tier units. That said, some heroes still stand out—Batgirl, for example, is a great support unit with healing and buffing abilities that can enhance your team’s survivability.

C Rank

C-rank units are among the weakest heroes despite their rarity. While they may outperform Epic heroes, they fall short compared to higher-tier units. Investing in them early on is fine if you have limited options, but it’s best to replace them with stronger heroes as soon as possible. Most of these units are ranked lower due to subpar stats or limited utility in battles.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the best characters in DC: Dark Legion. Keep in mind that even the strongest heroes need proper upgrades and team synergy to reach their full potential.

DC: Dark Legion is available now on Android, iOS, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy