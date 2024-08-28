D&D Beyond Pledges to Retain 2014 Character Sheets After Backlash

Since the Open Gaming License controversy, Dungeons & Dragons fans have grown accustomed to a seemingly inescapable news cycle of controversial announcements followed by backlash and, ultimately, walkbacks. D&D Beyond has kickstarted another such loop.

Recommended Videos

D&D Beyond proposed a universal update to the 2024 character sheet, leaving those planning to retain the 2014 Player’s Handbook ruleset understandably irritated. After player outcry, the digital D&D toolset has course-corrected and provided reassurance to those not yet ready or willing to invest in the game’s imminent 2024 makeover.

In August 2024, players received word of D&D Beyond‘s non-optional upgrade to the 2024 character sheet via a Changelog update on the platform’s website. This meant that new character sheets would replace the existing 2014 ones as the only option available on D&D Beyond, regardless of whether or not users had invested in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. While the 2014 sourcebooks would still be accessible, players would have to rely on homebrew settings to make character sheets backward compatible. However, after backlash, D&D Beyond reversed this decision, stating, “Our excitement around the 2024 Core Rulebooks led us to view these planned updates as welcome improvements and free upgrades to existing content. We misjudged the impact of this change, and we agree that you should be free to choose your own way to play.”

Related: Dungeons & Dragons Updated Core Rulebooks Now Available for Pre-Order



Last week we released a Changelog detailing how players would experience the 2024 Core Rulebooks on D&D Beyond. We heard your feedback loud and clear and thank you for speaking up.



Read the full update here: https://t.co/o6wDEwjBs1 pic.twitter.com/IKNRsOcXIp — D&D Beyond (@DnDBeyond) August 26, 2024

Thanks to vocal critics of D&D Beyond‘s planned rollout of 2024 character sheets, the digital toolkit will retain the option to utilize the 2014 edition of character sheets without relying on homebrew. For players who only have access to the 2014 Player’s Handbook, nothing will change, whereas owners of both editions will have a choice over which version of the character sheet they would like to utilize. This is particularly crucial for those who plan on wrapping up an ongoing campaign before upgrading to the changes outlined in the 2024 Player’s Handbook.

While many fans are satisfied by this reversal, the upheaval of D&D Beyond’s original plan certainly kicked up the never-quite-settled dust of Dungeons & Dragons discourse on social media. Even Roll20 swooped in with a timely post, assuring users that both the 2014 and 2024 Dungeons & Dragons rulesets would remain fully accessible on their site. Though Dungeons & Dragons remains the undeniable juggernaut of the TTRPG community, continued controversies like this have led many to develop a more complex and sometimes mistrusting relationship with the brand and, by extension, D&D Beyond.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy