Kadode and Ontan stand together on a roof
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Anime Release Date Confirmed

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:15 pm

The popular Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction anime adaptation will be available to stream in the United States, and sooner than you may think. Based on the best-selling manga series by Inio Asano, here is when fans can expect the upcoming Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction release date.

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Release Date Confirmed

An alien spaceship looms over Ontan

The Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction anime series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll starting May 23 at 8pm PST. This release will be in an episodic format expected to run for 18 installments on the popular anime streaming platform. Rather than being a simple re-edit of the anime movie adaptations of Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, the anime series will include content not included in either film to create an original viewing experience adapting Asano’s story.

In Japan, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction was adapted into a two-part anime film, with the first installment debuting on March 22, 2024. and its second part premiering on May 24, 2024. The second film will reportedly include a different ending than the manga series, which concluded its run in February 2022. It is currently unknown if either of the Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction movies, in their original feature film presentation, will ever receive an official North American release beyond the episodic format.

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction follows two high school girls, Kadode Koyama and Oran “Ontan” Nakagawa, who try to go about their daily lives three years after extraterrestrials descended on Japan. This shared otherworldly experience heightens the existential crises of growing up, with the two friends as they approach adulthood after a brush with intelligent life from the other side of the cosmos. For those interested, Asano’s original Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction manga series has received an official English-language translation published by Viz Media and collected in 12 volumes.

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.