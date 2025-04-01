Ultimate Dead Rails Class Tier List [Horse]

Want to roam the great beyond in Dead Sails and reach an enviable distance, but aren’t really eager to die? Then you’re not alone. Aside from the gear you buy and the company you keep, picking the right class is also important. So why not dive into my ultimate Dead Rails class tier list and avoid hours of trial-and-error? I did it so you don’t have to, and trust me, this isn’t a kerfuffle you want to get into.

All Dead Rails Class Tier List

Image by Destructoid

I already know this Dead Rails class tier list is going to ruffle some feathers, but what can you do? You obviously can’t go wrong with the Vampire, even after all the updates we saw, but the Survivalist has seen a massive jump in recent weeks. Nevertheless, I’m still a bit disappointed at the fact that the Zombie is straight cheeks and is STILL unable to drink Snake Oil. What gives? Regardless, there’s also the teamwork factor, so I’ll consider that, but only slightly. Remember, it’s all about having fun with the homies and not min-maxing.

S Tier Dead Rails Classes

Screenshot by Destructoid

You’ve already guessed it—it’s all about raw damage output, and what two classes are better than the Survivalist and its unique effect, or the lightning-fast Vampire? Although one could make a case for Ironclad, but I’d still say there are only two contenders for the top spot:

Name Cost Info Survivalist 75 So, the Survivalist kicks off with a Tomahawk and just gets nastier the lower your health drops. Funny enough, even when you’re at full health, you’re still hitting harder than anyone else—though that’s probably getting nerfed soon. It really shines when you’re up against chunky enemies that don’t drop easily. Other classes can handle those too, but none of them quite had the punch the Survivalist used to bring to the table Vampire 75 The Vampire’s all about speed and aggression. You’re faster than a horse or even a sprinting zombie, and your melee hits like a truck—most zombies go down in three swings. The catch? Sunlight burns, so you’ve gotta stick to the shadows. On the plus side, you spawn with a Vampire Knife that heals you every time you land a hit, so staying alive is all about keeping the pressure on.

A Tier Dead Rails Classes

Screenshot by Destructoid

This is where we enter the area of the Dead Rails class tier list where most of the entries are still stellar but not so good in terms of pure survival. The damage output is still there, as is the starting gear, though they aren’t as strong as standalone units when doing solo runs. In my opinion, Ironclad has the most potential.

Name Cost Info Ironclad 100 The Ironclad shows up ready for war, decked out in full armor, which makes you way harder to kill than anyone else. The tradeoff? You’re a bit slower—about 10% slower, actually. Definitely not the best pick for solo runs; you’ll want at least one buddy watching your back. If you’re rolling with a team, shotguns are probably your best bet—you’re built for close-quarters brawling anyway. Cowboy 50 The Cowboy’s built for a strong start—you get a revolver, two boxes of ammo, and your own horse right out of the gate. That combo makes early-game fights way easier and gives you the speed to stay alive when things get chaotic, especially during those brutal Blood Moon nights later on. If you’ve got the Game Pass, you can even sell the revolver for some extra cash to kick things off with an even better loadout. The price is a bargain, too. Priest 75 The Priest brings divine tools to the fight—armed with Crucifixes and Holy Water that can’t be sold but pack a punch against enemies. You’re also fully immune to lightning, making storms a non-issue. While not built for solo play, the Priest shines in larger squads, where their throwables can seriously tilt the odds in your team’s favor. Think of them as spiritual support with a mean underhand throw. Arsonist 20 The Arsonist thrives in chaos—starting out with Molotovs and a serious boost to fire damage, they’re built to wipe out groups fast. Perfect for torching through packs of enemies or clearing out towns in no time. Just keep in mind it works best in smaller areas where you can control the pace, and having a horse makes the hit-and-run playstyle way more effective.

B Tier Dead Rails Classes

Screenshot by Destructoid

What most of these classes have in common is that they’re specialists, very useful in very specific contexts. The Doctor is, for instance, great because of its price and support value, but would you really want to rely on one for damage? The same goes for the other two, with all three still being invaluable in group settings.

Name Cost Info The Alamo 50 The Alamo is all about digging in and holding the line. You start with Sheet Metal, Barbed Wire, and a helmet, making you a natural when it comes to locking down the Train early on. If your team needs someone to turn the cabin into a fortress and slow down waves of enemies, this is your guy. It’s not flashy, but it’s incredibly effective when the pressure’s on. Doctor 15 The Doctor’s your lifeline when things go sideways. They come equipped with healing supplies and can bring teammates back from the dead—though it’ll cost them half their own health to do it. It’s one of the most affordable classes out there (tied with the Miner), but easily the most valuable in group play. If you’ve got a Doctor on your team, do whatever it takes to keep them breathing—they can turn a wipe into a comeback. I like to sell all the bandages and snake oil for a $40 boost. Miner 15 The Miner’s built for resource runs and nighttime exploring. With a helmet that lights the way and a Pickaxe that breaks through ore in just two swings, they’re the fastest when it comes to gathering materials—especially the new ore types. They also come with a bit of Coal to get you started. Not bad for one of the cheapest classes in the game. While they might not shine in combat, their utility more than makes up for it.

C Tier Dead Rails Classes

Screenshot by Destructoid

I’d say this is the same situation as the previous part of this Dead Rails class tier list—good utility, but low solo value. The Conductor is a great example, as it’s almost mandatory to have one on your team if you’re in a five-stack. There’s also the new guy, which is more of a meme than an actual class you can rely on.

Name Cost Info Conductor 50 The Conductor is the one behind the wheel—literally. They start with some Coal and can push the Train to a top speed of 84, which is huge for getting out of trouble fast. The downside? No melee weapon at spawn, so they’re vulnerable early on. If you’ve got one in your group, make sure they’re protected—they keep the whole squad moving. Good news: they no longer take a hit to health, so they’re a bit less fragile than before. Horse Unlockable through the Horsing Around gamemode The Horse Class turns you into a horse—no joke. Unlocked through the 2025 April Fools “Horsing Around” event, this novelty class gives you standard horse stats: 32 studs per second speed, no passive healing, and a full-sized horse hitbox. That means tight spaces like doorframes and the train cab can be a headache. You can even saddle up on players and ride them like a normal horse, but you can’t sit on the train or ride other horses. High Roller 50 The High Roller is all about fast cash—you earn 1.5x the money from bags, giving you a solid head start to gear up. However, this also means you’re a walking lightning rod during storms, with a massively increased chance of getting zapped. High risk, high reward—perfect if you’re looking to stack cash early and don’t mind living dangerously.

D Tier Dead Rails Classes

Screenshot by Destructoid

Every barrel has a bottom, and we ought to scrape this one. The default class doesn’t have any particular downsides, but it also provides nothing. I still like it because I think it’s a perfect way for beginners to learn their ropes. Zombies, on the other hand, are downright terrible and I wouldn’t wish them upon my worst enemy.

Name Cost Info None Free The None class is the default—just you, a shovel, and whatever you can scavenge. No perks, but no drawbacks either. It’s a blank slate, perfect for saving up bonds and figuring out what playstyle suits you before committing to a class. Simple, straightforward, and surprisingly effective if you know how to make the most of it. Zombie 75 Lastly, the Zombie thrives in the chaos—feeding on corpses to heal and slipping past enemies with ease thanks to their undead nature. You won’t have access to Bandages or Snake Oil, but you make up for it with stealth and sustainability, especially in areas swarming with bodies. Unfortunately, it’s still hopeless at the moment.

That’s all she wrote! I hope this Dead Rails class tier list will help you break records and take down those mobs like it’s nothing. Don’t forget to grab one of our Dead Rails codes and learn all about Dead Rails challenges. Who knows what the next update will bring?

