Dead Space Demake Brings PS1 Necromorphs to PC Today

Dead Space Demake is the latest title to offer players a PlayStation 1-style take on a classic video game, and it’s out on PC now. Demake developer Fraser Brumley took to social media to announce that his blocky version of Visceral Games and EA’s classic survival horror game is officially out. It’s a small slice of the original experience that comes with polygonal reimaginings of iconic Dead Space locations. This is including, but not limited to, very angular recreations of the USG Ishimura’s halls, some stiff but still terrifying Necromorphs, and, of course, a polygonal Isaac Clarke.

Despite its status as a visually jarring version of the game, Dead Space Demake comes with all of the features players know and love from the original experience, too. That means you’ll be cutting off Necromorph limbs with your very own plasma cutter and using stasis to solve puzzles. Somehow, Brumley managed to pretty faithfully recreate Dead Space’s unforgettable atmosphere as well. You can get a sense of how it all plays out in the short Dead Space Demake trailer below.

Unfortunately, Dead Space Demake only takes about 15 minutes to complete and comes with a few bugs. Primarily, on both controller and mouse and keyboard, players might find themselves struggling with some unresponsive movement controls. Once you get moving, however, you’ll have a hard time not seeing the bite-sized experience through to the end. The game falls in line with other similar demakes such as Bloodborne PSX, which recreate modern gaming experiences with old-school gameplay. If you’re interested in seeing the Ishimura reimagined on PS1, then you can head to Itch.io to download Demake for yourself.

Brumley has said Dead Space Demake allowed him to learn Unreal Engine and the PS1 aesthetic. The creator teased that there is more to come, so stay tuned to see what the developer has in store next.