Deadlock Tier List – All Heroes Ranked

Deadlock is a MOBA-style hero shooter from Valve, which means that there’s a whole ton of characters with unique abilities and ultimates to get to grips with. If you’re looking for a character tier list for Deadlock to determine which heroes are the best in the meta right now, we’ve got you covered.

Deadlock Tier List

We’ll cut to the chase and get straight to the good stuff. Here’s our Deadlock tier list, ranking all of the heroes from S to C-tier. This tier list is based on our own experience with the game, as well as data from Mobalytics that shows us the win rates and pick rates of every hero.

Tier Characters S Seven

Warden

Pocket

Lady Geist A McGinnis

Ivy

Mo and Krill

Abrams

Lash

Haze B Wraith

Dynamo

Infernus

Kelvin

Shiv

Bebop

Yamato

Grey Talon

Viscous C Paradox

Vindicta

Tiers Explained

Before we get into our more in-depth explanations of why certain heroes are placed in their tiers, let’s talk about what these tiers actually mean:

S-tier: The best heroes in Deadlock right now. Pretty much every winning team will consist of some, if not all of these characters, and they’re generally regarded as versatile characters that can work well in any situation.

The best heroes in Deadlock right now. Pretty much every winning team will consist of some, if not all of these characters, and they’re generally regarded as versatile characters that can work well in any situation. A-tier: Solid picks that can perform really well as long as you have a good understanding of their kits, though you should be ready to switch off them if the enemy team starts countering you.

Solid picks that can perform really well as long as you have a good understanding of their kits, though you should be ready to switch off them if the enemy team starts countering you. B-tier: Largely situational picks that you’d deploy in niche situations.

Largely situational picks that you’d deploy in niche situations. C-tier: These characters rarely see play and chances are good that there are plenty of better options out there.

S-Tier

The characters I’ve picked here are pretty much great in any situation and any team comp. The one similarity they all have is that they’re able to deal AoE damage and crowd control really well, while also debuffing and seriously debilitate enemies along the way.

Warden, in particular, is going to run rampant in Deadlock for the foreseeable future, thanks to his ability to reduce damage output and stamina of his enemies. His Alchemical Flask and Binding Word abilities are annoying to deal with, and on top of that, he can also buff himself with Willpower, which boosts his movement speed.

Pocket and Seven are very strong damage dealers here, with the latter being able to deal damage over time. Lady Geist is a good hybrid character who’s able to be self-sufficient and heal herself, while also dealing plenty of DoT to the enemy team.

A-Tier

The A-tier characters in Deadlock are all solid picks as well, though like I mentioned before, you may end up needing to switch off them if you notice that the enemy team’s starting to hard counter you.

Abrams is my favorite beginner hero in the game, as he’s able to serve well as a DPS while also having enough sustain to survive a firefight. His ability to drain health and stun enemies is invaluable, and if you relish the idea of continuously stunning your opponents and being a general annoyance, Abrams is a great pick.

If you’re leaning more towards being a healer or support-type character, however, then I’d recommend giving Ivy a shot. Her Kudzu Bomb ability traps and slows down enemies, while her Watcher’s Covenant ability lets her connect with nearby allies to heal them, though they do need to be in your line of sight. She can rescue allies while pestering the enemy team, making her a solid pick for most teams.

Similarly, McGinnis can also deploy spirits to heal allies, while generating turrets to help secure an area.

B-Tier

The characters in B-tier are mostly situational picks that you’d go to if you really need to. For instance, if you’re trying to catch your opponent by surprise and try to hit them fast, you might pick Shiv, who’s able to dash and leave the enemy team disoriented as they try to pinpoint your position.

Most of the B-tier characters are good for catching your enemy off-guard, but once they catch on and start countering you, you may want to consider switching back to whoever you were playing before.

C-Tier

Finally, we have the C-tier characters of Deadlock. In this category, I’ve only got Paradox and Vindicta at the moment. While these characters aren’t exactly terrible, there are other characters in the game who can fill their role and probably do much better.

For instance, Paradox’s Pulse Grenade move can slow down enemies, but it’s easy to dodge once you spot it, as opposed to Ivy, who brings so much more to the table.

Of course, this tier list is subject to change as more characters get released and as balance changes and updates start getting pushed out. But for now, that does it for our Deadlock character tier list, and our picks for the best heroes to play.

