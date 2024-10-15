Deadpool 3 Nearly Featured a Different Hero Making the Ultimate Sacrifice

It’s been months since Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, but the world is still buzzing about it. That probably has a lot to do with Ryan Reynolds, who is still sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the film. In fact, he just revealed that another hero nearly made the movie’s ultimate sacrifice.

In order to stop Cassandra Nova from destroying the multiverse, Deadpool and Wolverine come together and prepare to give their lives. As the struggle starts, a choir version of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” starts playing, making it a highly emotional moment. However, while Reynolds had the idea to use that song for years, it wasn’t always going to be Hugh Jackman’s Logan standing beside him.

“I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the 3rd Deadpool film since 2017,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I’d been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally COLOSSUS. He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge…”

Colossus, of course, is a big part of the first two Deadpool movies, trying to recruit Wade Wilson to the X-Men and make a hero out of him. So, without access to another major Marvel hero, it makes sense that Reynolds and Co. were going to use the Russian mutant. However, things probably worked out for the best.

For starters, bringing Wolverine into the fold made Deadpool & Wolverine appointment viewing and gave it the chance to act as a love letter to Fox’s Marvel movies. But more than that, it gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe the chance to utilize Deadpool’s group of friends, including Wolverine and Colossus, who have a chance to become mainstays of the franchise as mutants become more prevalent.

