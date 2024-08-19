Deadpool & Wolverine: Why Didn’t Halle Berry’s Storm Cameo Happen?

MCU blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is loaded with surprise appearances by legacy Marvel stars – but Halle Berry isn’t one of them. So, why didn’t Halle Berry’s long-rumored Deadpool & Wolverine Storm cameo happen?

Why Didn’t Halle Berry Cameo as Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Multiple actors associated with pre-Marvel Studios franchises were linked to Deadpool & Wolverine in the years leading up to its release. Some of these cameo reports turned out to be true. Notably, Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner reprise the Blade and Elektra Natchios roles, respectively. They’re joined by several other legacy Marvel alums, including Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), Aaron Stanford (Pyro), and Sabretooth (Tyler Mane). Heck, Channing Tatum appears as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, and his spinoff as the card-slinging X-Man never happened! Yet the buzz around the return of Halle Berry’s return as Storm ultimately proved false.

How come Berry doesn’t show up in Deadpool & Wolverine? Because she wasn’t invited. That’s according to Berry herself, who set the record straight in a recent ComicBook.com interview. Berry apparently didn’t even meet with Marvel Studios to discuss a cameo. The closest she got to an offer was an informal conversation with Blake Lively, the wife of Deadpool & Wolverine star, co-writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds. “No, [there weren’t talks with Marvel],” Berry said. “Blake asked me one time – I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show – and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

Did Any Other Deadpool & Wolverine Legacy Cameos Not Happen?

So, that’s why Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t feature Halle Berry’s Storm. But is Berry the only legacy performer who was in the mix but ultimately left out? Nope, co-writer/director Shawn Levy originally planned to bring back X-Men: The Last Stand‘s Vinnie Jones as Juggernaut, however, Jones turned him down! Jones explained why in a Yahoo! UK interview, admitting that Marvel Studios wouldn’t pay him enough to slip back into Juggernaut’s uncomfortable outfit.

“I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one that’s coming out now,” Jones said. “And I spoke to the director, and I just said, ‘It’s such a drama, putting that suit on, mentally and physically.’ I mean, it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day. You can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for [Deadpool & Wolverine]. But I mean, Deadpool is my favorite f—king movie of all time, more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

