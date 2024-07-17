A custom Deadpool Xbox featuring cheeky controllers available via a sweepstakes in an article detailing information about the console
Image via Xbox
Deadpool Is Getting Cheeky & Giving Away a Custom Xbox & Controller Set

Bubba Sparxxx is somewhere sweating right now.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 17, 2024 10:10 am

Xbox is known for many things, but its custom consoles can’t be matched. If you’ve been thinking to yourself, “I could use an Xbox controller that’s double-cheeked up,” I have the perfect special edition system for you. Introducing the Xbox/Deadpool collaboration of our dreams — or perhaps, our nightmares.

Recommended Videos
Tweet by @Xbox on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

To help celebrate the upcoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the crews at Marvel and Xbox are teaming up to give away a one-of-a-kind console with two controllers. While the outer design of the Xbox console itself is rather striking — featuring the midsection of Deadpool and some admittedly slick-looking katanas — it’s the controllers that steal the show here. The lucky winner of this console will receive two controllers adorned with delightfully plump booty cheeks, very fitting for a Deadpool collaboration.

Sure, while the X-Men Xbox giveaway may have stuck close to our nostalgic roots, this easily takes the cake (heh) as the most hilarious Xbox console that could be made. Xbox even went through the trouble of shooting a promotional video for this curvacious controller, which can be seen below:

Tweet by @Xbox on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

While the chances of winning this console are rather slim, especially since this is bound to attract some notoriety, you’ll just need to follow the official @Xbox account on X (formerly known as Twitter) and repost the post for a chance to win this cheeky Xbox Deadpool system for yourself. The sweepstakes comes to a close on August 11, 2024, but this Xbox Deadpool console is burned into my mind forever.

As long as the cheeks are plush, this could also be one of the most comfortable controllers ever made — as long as you don’t mind getting a little hands-on with Deadpool in the most inappropriate of ways. Needless to say, the fuzzy Sonic the Hedgehog controllers finally have some competition for the most… interesting piece of hardware ever created.

