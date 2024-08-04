Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Gave the MCU One Thing It Desperately Needed

Deadpool & Wolverine is out, and it’s sort of glorious. While it may not be a perfect film, the majority of fans seem to adore it, and we’re very much in that camp. However, the film is more than just a bunch of quips and violence, it could be the start of something essential for the MCU.

The Answer, Of Course, Is Ryan Reynolds

Image via Ryan Reynolds X

Alright, it’s not just Ryan Reynolds as such, but the man basically represents everything that the MCU needs to refresh itself. Ryan Reynolds is a world-class funny man. And aside from being a remarkably good dad and partner by all accounts (we can only hope this ages well), he’s also just a stand-up and loyal dude. That’s the kind of branding that Marvel should be going for in their heavy-hitters, and Reynolds does it so very well.

Reynolds is also innately funny, has a handsome face, and very much helped lift Deadpool, an intensely beloved character, out of comic books — and the wreckage that was Wolverine Origins — and into a trio of films that are a delight to watch. That’s the kind of all-rounder that can only be a good addition.

The fact is, while there have still been some good MCU outings, the shows and films that have come out since Endgame was released back in 2019 have largely been lacking. While there are people far smarter than us who can dissect the specific reasons why, we’d argue it’s because the stakes are now fully out of whack.

Endgame literally reversed an entire apocalypse that wiped out half of all living things. There are very few things you can reach for after that. That’s probably why we’ve had more localized incidents in MCU shows and films since — because you simply can’t go for something on that scale again.

This is where Ryan Reynolds comes in (and Deadpool of course). With Reynolds and Deadpool in the mix, the MCU now has the ability to lean more into levity. Sure, stuff can still be serious, but it’s not quite the same as a universe or timeline ending, is it? The ability to add more humor and, frankly, more perspectives is good. But that’s not the only thing that Reynolds is so good at.

Deadpool & Wolverine Is Rated R, for Ryan Reynolds

We. Need. More. Violence. Sex. Swearing. None of those are sentences; we’ll see if the editor keeps them in. And yes, some have said that I’m the Deadpool of journalism. And no, I won’t be providing proof of this fact.

Ed. Note: No, none of us call Jason the Deadpool of journalism, though we will keep in his non-sentences.

As it stands, the MCU is filled with inhuman characters and vibes. And that’s because it has to appeal to everyone. That’s what the films are for. They’re filled with impossibly pretty people with impossibly pretty physiques doing impossible things at impossible times. But none of that is in any way relatable. We need to see more relatable humanity in the MCU, something Ryan Reynolds has given us in spades in Deadpool & Wolverine.

We’re not saying we want to see Iron Man filing his taxes (although we do sort of want to see his tax returns because there’s a 100% chance that he’s not paying enough). We are, however, saying it would be nice to see more of the real-life stuff in these films. Watching Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine suffer through a car sales job, watching him go to a birthday party and spending time with his friends, and trying to sort his life out — that’s all relatable. You can’t put that in The Winter Soldier or Iron Man 4: Return of the Man But This Time He’s Evil or Something.

You have to be able to put that humanity in superhero films though. Superheroes are not perfect beings, and they’re rarely portrayed as such, so let us see them messing up in their relationships, forgetting to pay bills, and actually being in love with other human beings. Films are not better when you shine them to a perfect sheen, because it’s the flaws in all of our lives that keep us human and help us relate to others.

Also, swearing is fun. Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds nail these things, so let him work some of that magic.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters.

