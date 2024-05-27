Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps running, shirtless, training.
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 27, 2024 10:49 am

Demon Slayer Season 4 is well underway, with the Demon Slayer Corps training up for what promises to be the ultimate demon-slaughtering battle. But when can you watch the next episode of the training arc? Here’s the confirmed release date for Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 airs in Japan at June 2 23:15/11:15 PM JST which, in the US, will be early morning that same day.

Factoring in time differences, 11:15PM JST translates into the following times:

  • Pacific Time, PT Sun, 2 Jun 2024 at 07:15 / 7:15 AM PDT
  • Central Time, CT Sun, 2 Jun 2024 at 09:15 / 9:15 AM CDT
  • British Summer Time, BST Sun, 2 Jun 2024 at 15:15 / 3:15 PM BST
  • Central European Summer Time, CEST Sun, 2 Jun 2024 at 16:15 / 4:15 PM CEST
  • Japan Standard Time, JST Sun, 2 Jun 2024 at 23:15 / 11:15 PM JST
  • Australian Eastern Time, AET Mon, 3 Jun 2024 at 00:15 / 12:15 AM AEST

In the West, the show is airing on Crunchyroll, on the same day. That doesn’t mean it will necessarily drop at the exact same time as it hits the US. Shows can drop an hour or show later than they air in Japan. But those are the absolutely earliest times you’ll be able to watch the show on Crunchyroll. You’ll need to be a Premium member to watch the episode the day it drops.

What’s the Plot of Demon Slayer’s Next Episode?

According to Fuji TV, and Google Translate, the episode’s title translates as “You can smile,” which could mean we’re getting a relatively upbeat episode. Or it could be a cruel joke, setting fans to witness a particularly grim death. Given the events of the last episode, it’s clear that someone – or something – is watch the Demon Slayer Corps.

So, the confirmed release date for Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 is June 2, and it’s either going to be a happy one, or a very, very bloody one.

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.