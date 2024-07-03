The Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc has ended. With the end of this season came the announcement that Ufotable would be wrapping up their adaptation of the manga with a movie trilogy based on the final Infinity Castle arc. Here’s everything we know about the Demon Slayer trilogy so far.

Demon Slayer Trilogy Release Window, Cast, Arc, and More

The announcement of the upcoming Demon Slayer films came shortly after the ending of the fourth season, which featured an exciting cliffhanger. The season ends with the Hashira attempting to corner Muzan, the Demon King before they are all transported to his base of operations, the Infinity Castle. The entire series has been leading up to this climactic moment, as the battle is not only for the safety of Tanjiro’s younger sister Nezuko but also for all mankind, as Muzan wishes to gain Nezuko’s immunity to sunlight. The movie trilogy that will adapt this final arc will most definitely not be short on action.

Does the Demon Slayer Trilogy Have a Release Window?

At the time of this writing, there is no release window for the Demon Slayer movie trilogy. The films are currently planned to be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and we can speculate that a wide release for the first film could happen as early as next year. It’s safe to assume that the wait between Season 4 and a film could be the same amount of time as the wait between seasons would be, which is usually at least a year. The official trailer for the Infinity Castle movies was also released, but there was no official release date. So, the earliest the first film could possibly be released is the Summer of 2025. The release dates for the movies after that remains to be seen.

The Cast of the Demon Slayer Trilogy

The Infinity Castle arc of Demon Slayer features a lot of characters, as the Hashira have intense battles with the remaining Upper-Rank Demons. You can expect almost every character from this past season to have a battle of their own. Here is a list of voice actors and the respective characters they are playing that should be in the trilogy:

Natsuke Hanae as Tanjiro

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu

Ken’ichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro

Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho

Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

What Is the Plot of the Demon Slayer Trilogy?

The Demon Slayer Trilogy will be an adaptation of the last arc of the manga, the Infinity Castle arc. The Season 4 finale ended with Chapter 139 of the manga, and since there are 205 chapters in the Demon Slayer manga, you can expect the trilogy to adapt the remaining 66 chapters, which all comprise the climactic battle against Muzan and the Upper-Rank Demons. Much like in the four seasons of the anime, you can expect tragic backstories for both Hashira and Demon alike, as well as plenty of casualties on both sides of the war. No stone will be left unturned in the fight against Muzan, and hopefully, Ufotable will make this trilogy of movies the greatest entry in the series.

And that’s everything we know about the Demon Slayer movie trilogy.

Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

