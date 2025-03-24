“Desperate for Affirmation:” Sam Nivola Explains Saxon and Lochy’s Controversial Scene in The White Lotus Season 3

Okay so things got pretty weird in episode 5 of The White Lotus Season 3, right? Right. But then we got the full recounting of what actually happened on the yacht in episode 6, and somehow things got even weirder.

Let’s recap! It was revealed that Saxon, Lochy, and Chloe had a threesome on the yacht. However, while Lochy and Chloe were having sex, Saxon was also laying in bed next to them. To make things even worse, we see that Lochy also gave Saxon a handjob while the sex was happening. It’s definitely super weird, and if you’re having trouble wrapping your head around it, don’t worry. Sam Nivola, who plays Lochy, explains what Lochy was thinking at the time.

In the “Inside Episode 6” video on the Max YouTube channel, Nivola explains that Lochy was looking to make his brother proud, especially when Saxon had just been pushing him to come out of his shell this entire time and just sleep with someone. Lochy was trying to live up to Saxon’s expectations, and also lean into that hypersexual behavior that Saxon always displays, but that backfires.

“I’m just confused because I thought that was something that would make [Saxon] happy. But now suddenly, he won’t even talk to me or look at me and now I’m just desperate for any kind of affirmation that I’m normal, but I’m not. We did a weird thing.”

At this point, the dynamic between the two brothers has completely changed. Saxon is confused and disgusted, and he can’t even bring himself to look at Lochy or talk to him. Sensing this distance, Lochy turns to Piper, which is why he offers to stay overnight with her at the monastery. This entire time, we’ve seen this push and pull relationship with Lochy and his two siblings, and now that Saxon has shunned him, it’s only natural that he would turn to his sister.

Here’s hoping that Lochy’s relationship with Piper doesn’t get totally screwed up as well. That entire Ratliff family needs help.

The White Lotus Season 3 is now available for streaming on HBO Max.

