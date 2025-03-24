Despite the Lows, a Promising New Princess Arrives in Snow White [Review]

After such a tumultuous production, one filled with behind-the-scenes rumors and fan backlash, Disney’s live-action Snow White (dir. Marc Webb) is now in theaters and has not been welcomed with open arms.

It seems that Disney’s defensive measure against those who do not understand the need for remakes is to inject new songs into the mix, which unfortunately doesn’t tend to work, and Snow White is no different. Shown in trailers and during TV spots, the original song “Waiting On A Wish” is so glaringly different that it’s almost off-putting, and while the song itself is catchy and performed well, it doesn’t hold a candle to Rachel Zegler’s take on “Whistle While You Work” or the extended rendition of “Heigh-Ho.” These songs make the story of Snow White come alive, and it would have been better to limit the musical numbers rather than try to make a 13-song soundtrack out of poorly suited and, in some cases, badly sung originals.

One praise the production of Snow White received was its casting of Gal Gadot in the role of the jealous Evil Queen, but her performance ranges from monotone to over the top. Putting Gadot’s songs next to Zegler’s trained excellence is a strange move on Disney’s part unless they want to show the Queen’s flaws as she strives for perfection. The creation of the Evil Queen in costume and make-up is excellent. Bejeweled dresses and cloaks with the famous head covering work incredibly well and hammer home the Queen’s metaphor of the world needing hard, unbreakable leaders – as opposed to those who are “soft” and are compared to roses and apples. Unfortunately, the performance doesn’t live up to the effort put in by the costume and set designers. I couldn’t help but think of Charlize Theron in Snow White and the Huntsman and how it felt they were trying to recapture the essence of her portrayal while turning it into a poorly acted pantomime.

The performance that lives up to its cartoon counterpart is that of Zelger as Snow White. Despite the controversy surrounding her casting, Zelger morphs into a Disney princess with effortless grace. Her transformation as she twirls while in song or speaks to woodland creatures is again helped by the iconic dress brought to life by the costume designers. The iconic mild tones of the famous outfit have been changed to create a vibrancy that the drawings of the 1930s were unable to achieve – it’s different, but different isn’t always bad. Her interaction with the bandit Jonathan (as opposed to a Prince) feels like watching a live-action Tangled, where a sheltered Rapunzel is taught life lessons by the funny and charismatic Flynn Rider while also imparting her own gentle wisdom.

It’s the right decision for the outdated story, and the two actors complement each other nicely. Their progression as they fall for each other takes the awkwardness away from the “true love’s kiss” – delivered in the original by a man who doesn’t even know the woman he is reviving. If anything, it shows that when a live-action Tangled is made, Disney is prepared to tackle that type of story again. It’s almost sad, though, that when watching a remake or reboot, it’s impossible to not only compare said remake to its original but also all other iterations and adaptations that have come before.

With Zegler’s controversial words on creating a Princess who leads instead of follows, I expected a Snow White who was a cross between the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the aforementioned Snow White and the Huntsman, where a princess wages war against the witch who steals her throne. Although I wasn’t expecting to see Zegler wield a sword, and while it’s a pleasure to see this version of the story step away from the archaic tropes of the past, it is done with a lackluster pop rather than a bang.

Yes, this Snow White is determined, keeping true to her name (in this version, it is given after being born in a snowstorm, signifying the want to survive). Still, she’s also somewhat naive despite her years in captivity and forced servitude. It’s disappointing to see that filmmakers still haven’t learned the difference between kindness and naivety. Despite Snow White gathering a merry band of misfits and townsfolk to rally in her name (or rather, her father’s name), it’s done with more of a whisper than a warcry. This creates a rather bland ending that has so much more potential.

The ending starkly contrasts the rest of the film, which is lively and vibrant in performances from Zegler and her friends. I would have loved to have had much more time dedicated to the film’s final moments, but I appreciate the time spent on the happiness of Snow White exploring life beyond the magic forest. The early cartoons of Disney are filled with moments that have scarred at least a number of your own friends – it’s nice to have joy injected throughout this remake.

Despite her contentious casting, Zegler is a wonderful Disney princess. I was dubious, as one tends to be when an adaptation is made, but as soon as she was free from the castle walls, this new version of Snow White was able to spread her wings and tackle the difficult job of fighting against the pressure upon her by media and the fans. Times change, and what was once a pull for audiences is forever growing and shifting. While Snow White doesn’t tick all the boxes, it certainly isn’t the worst live-action remake Disney has released in recent years (I believe that honor goes to Beauty and the Beast). It should be viewed and judged on its own merit, not by behind-the-scenes gossip or naysaying, and at the root of everything is remembering who these films are for.

Those who enjoyed the cartoon once upon a time are allowed to feel that this new adaptation doesn’t live up to their nostalgic needs. Still, I personally enjoyed seeing young children tapping their toes and bobbing their heads to songs I once listened to and laughing as Sleepy cannot keep his eyes open during breakfast.

These films are for the next generation as much as ours. Probably even more so. Let them enjoy it and keep an open mind – not everything needs to be a five-star film to be entertaining.

Snow White is in theaters now.

