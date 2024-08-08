Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash – Solstice Event Guide

Solstice has arrived in Destiny 2, which means a lot of grinding to be done to get your hands on some nice armor sets. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the event.

Full Solstice Event Guide

The first thing to do when you spawn into the tower is to go and visit Eva Levante. She will give you a simple starting quest and your Solstice Forge, which you will need to create your armor this year. Solstice is a great way to get high-stat armor without the need to dive into some of the more pressing end-game activities, which can be a life-saver for folks who struggle to get Fireteams together.

The Solstice Forge – how you earn your armor

The Solstice Forge contains your bounties and will provide you a range of choices for each armor piece. You need Silver Leaves to “buy” the bounties, which can be earned by completing activities like the Bonfire Bash. After you get the Solstice Forge from Eva, you can find it in your Quests tab and can examine it to see the available bounties. Pick the ones you want, then get to work completing them. Bounties include getting kills with certain types of weapons or elements, generating Orbs of power, or playing certain activities like Nightfalls.

After you have completed the bounty, you will earn a certain amount of Alloy for that armor type. Every 100 Alloy allows you to select a “Forging an Ingot” bounty, which will then give you a new piece of armor of that Alloy type. It’s a little complicated, but it all makes sense once you go through the process once.

Play Bonfire Bash

Bonfire Bash is the real meat of the event and is where you can earn lots of new weapons, finish your bounties, and just kill a bunch of things, which is always fun. To start, spawn in and then run up to the central area and take out the huge blight. This will spawn the main bonfire. Small waypoints will start to appear, showing where new groups of enemies will spawn. Head to one of them and take out the enemies until a marked yellowbar enemy spawns in.

Killing them will drop three orbs, which you need to throw at the fire. It’s a good idea to travel around as a fireteam for a few reasons. First, you clear the enemies and kill the yellowbars faster. Two, you can grab all three orbs before they despawn, as they are on a very short timer. And you can also guarantee the delivery of them to the bonfire. I have noticed people trying to really longshot the orbs across the map because they need to try and throw all three before one despawns because they went solo, and they are just smashing them into trees and lamp poles, so they are not scoring points with them.

From time to time, blights will spawn around the bonfire, and you will need to follow a waypoint up onto a nearby roof to take out a bunch of Taken enemies. You’ll need to kill two yellowbars and a blight to clear them out, and this will get you access to the bonfire again, and you can start collecting more orbs.

And that’s the Bonfire Bash cycle. The two main tips are to stick in a group as you will score higher, and you can also use your Sparrow in there! So, be fast.

And that’s really it. You do need to earn Silver Leaves, but I have just been playing Bonfire Bash and never ran out of them, so the economy there seems to be just fine. And the main weapon that will drop from the event is the Fortunate Star, and you can find the god roll for it here.

You can find your event-specific challenges in the usual place, and they will reward things like Enhancement Cores, for taking out enemies, defeating carriers (the yellowbars who drop orbs), and other such activities.

There is also an Event Card upgrade available for real-world currency if you wish to get the event-specific Sparrow, Ghost, and Emote, but it’s really up to you to decide if they are worth it or not.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

