Destiny 2 Fortunate Star God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Fortunate Star is a new bow that was introduced to Destiny 2 in The Solstice event, 2024. A Void bow, it’s an interesting option for those inclined towards a little Robin Hood-esque action.

How To Get the Fortunate Star

To get the Fortunate Star, all you need to do is play the Bonfire Bash mode that is part of the Solstice event. You will get a tonne of drops of this weapon by doing this, more than enough to farm up the god roll.

Possible Perk Pool for Fortunate Star

Perk 1: Air Trigger, Archer’s Tempo, Enlightened Action, Hip-fire Grop, Repuslor Brace, Loose Change, Successful Warm-Up

Air Trigger, Archer’s Tempo, Enlightened Action, Hip-fire Grop, Repuslor Brace, Loose Change, Successful Warm-Up Perk 2 : Archer’s Gambit, Destabilizing Rounds, Disruption Break, Golden Tricorn, Kill Clip, Precision Instrument

: Archer’s Gambit, Destabilizing Rounds, Disruption Break, Golden Tricorn, Kill Clip, Precision Instrument Origin Trait : Dream Work – Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves and increase reload speed for a short duration. Bows receive faster draw time. Veist Stinger – Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights. Bows receive faster draw speed and swords receive faster charge rate while this perk is active.

Fortunate Star PvE God Roll

Bowstring – Agile Bowstring – improved Stability and Handling

Arrow – Carbon Arrow Shaft – improved Stability

Perk 1 – Repulsor Brace – Defeating a Void-debuffed target grants an overshield.

Perk 2 – Destabilizing Rounds – Final blows cause nearby targets to become volatile.

Masterwork – Users Choice

With this being a Void bow, we might as well lean into the perks that play well into Void damage, which would be Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. This is a solid one-two effect that gives you easy-to-proc debuffs and easy-to-gain shields. This bow already fires fast, so building into that kind of speed just doesn’t really make sense when you can add a lot of utility.

To be honest, I would say that it’s definitely not the best bow in the game for PvE, but it’s not awful, either. It’s hard to get past how good some of the Exotic Bows are if you are a fan of the gameplay style.

Fortunate Star PvP God Roll

The PvP build for this is a very different thing, and it’s really not a weapon I would suggest for The Crucible, but I know some of you just love to snap those highlights with a bow. This is really just about getting off shots fast because you want that suppressive nature in PvP.

Barrel – Agile Bowstring

Magazine – Straight Flectching

Perk 1 – Archer’s Tempo

Perk 2 – Opening Shot

Masterwork – Draw Time

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

