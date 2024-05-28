Destiny 2’s Latest Trailer Shows Just How Badly the Witness Wants To Hurt Us

Folks who have been playing Destiny 2 for a while will be aware that the Big Bad is coming. With The Final Shape, we will finally get to go to war with The Witness, the weird, smoke-headed enemy who has emerged after a decade as our most terrifying threat.

Recommended Videos

After leading the Pyramid ships to our solar system, hiding entire planets behind black clouds of nothingness, and slicing a hole in The Traveller, it turns out that The Witness has been holding itself in check. Rather than simply snap its fingers and wipe us out, it has chosen to draw out our pain. The why, it seems, is simple. The Witness really, really hates us.

The Witness is not just one being but is a coalescence of an entire race, fused together through the power of the Darkness. What drove them to do it was the touch of The Traveller. After finding it on their world, it gifted them a golden age before abandoning them to confusion and loss. Seeing only chaos and dysfunction in their savior, they sought meaning in the madness of existence. This would lead them to the Veil, the Darkness, and the search for the Final Shape, a cosmic reorganization that would bring order to everything.

Despite these lofty goals, The Witness cannot overcome its hatred for Guardians, for humanity, and for the favor that it now sees The Traveller bestow upon us. In the trailer, we hear that The Witness tries to show us what it thinks we want most, an attempt to distract and destroy, to pray upon our weakness. If it can make us betray The Traveller, it is one more wound in a fight that it wants to drag out as long as possible. For The Witness, victory is assured; it sees no reason to rush to that destination when it can enjoy the suffering it inflicts upon us.

It’s a pretty good way to resolve the issue of why The Witness has opted not to just turn us off like a light switch, given the scale of its power. It also has me unimaginably hyped for the upcoming release of The Final Shape, and I cannot wait to dive in on June 4th. Then, just three days later, we can jump into the newest Raid. We are truly being spoiled.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more