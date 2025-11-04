Destiny 2: Renegades could be make or break for Bungie

It’s no secret that Destiny 2 has been struggling as of late. With its player base dwindling and the community sentiment growing ever more frustrated, the pressure is mounting for Bungie to deliver. The developer’s time is running out too, with Renegades potentially being its last chance to win back jaded fans.

The question is how does Destiny 2: Renegades bring back players who have left for greener pastures? That’s assuming it’s even possible, but I still believe there is a way for the looter shooter to make a comeback without resorting to Destiny 3. However, some key issues need to be addressed, and failure to do so could spell doom for the franchise.

Renegades is the next Destiny 2 expansion being released, with it coming on December 2, 2025. It will be a Star Wars-themed DLC featuring iconic weapons like the lightsaber and DL-44 blaster.

Bungie has promised various improvements based on community feedback, especially regarding the shortcomings of The Edge of Fate. This includes an improved loot economy and an overhauled bounty system called Orders.

However, many larger issues remain unanswered, including the fate of weapon crafting, how older content will be made relevant again, and various concerns over Bungie’s long-term vision.

Destiny 2 has hit an all-time low at under 300,000 daily players, and time is running out for a solution to be implemented. If Bungie doesn’t act sooner rather than later, the future of its signature looter shooter could become rather bleak.

Bungie’s predicament

The daily player count in Destiny 2 has dipped to the lowest we’ve ever seen, losing out to even the Curse of Osiris era. Image credit: Bungie

Destiny 2 is in a bad spot, with its daily player count dipping below 300,000, according to Popularity Report. To be clear, that’s not just Steam numbers but the entire player base tracked using the API. These are the lowest numbers we’ve ever seen, falling short of even Curse of Osiris, which is widely regarded as the worst Destiny 2 expansion ever.

There are several reasons for this decline, and not all of them are Bungie’s fault. Truthfully, a lot of players moved on once the Light and Darkness saga was concluded in The Final Shape, but that alone doesn’t tell the full story.

Be it the infamous layoffs, the broken grind, or weapon crafting being abandoned, The Edge of Fate has given players reason after reason to get upset. What started out as community outrage has turned into community apathy, as fans have grown too tired to even complain. Those that were once ranting on Reddit are now loading up a different game entirely.

It’s clear that Bungie needs something big to spark interest, but that’s a big ask when so many resources are being taken up elsewhere. The studio is also working on Marathon, which has had its own share of problems. Managing an MMO while also developing a AAA extraction shooter is no easy feat, so what can Renegades realistically deliver?

The real issues

Added in The Edge of Fate, The Portal makes most content outside of it worthless because they don’t drop new loot. Image credit: Bungie

First and foremost, Renegades needs to tackle the big pain points in the Destiny 2 community. Most notably, that means easing up the grind, fixing the loot economy, and reducing repetition. This is the absolute bare minimum that needs to happen for the upcoming expansion to even have a chance of succeeding.

Beyond that, Bungie needs to start embracing evergreen content and stop erasing years of its own work. This has been a long-standing issue that started with the content vault and sunsetting. The addition of The Portal only made this worse, essentially invalidating every piece of content that isn’t contained within.

Look at Old School RuneScape, another MMO that has 20 year old content that is still relevant. In contrast, Destiny 2 has dungeons released earlier this year that already offer nothing more than just an okay exotic. The new loot system was mostly to blame for this, but it also doesn’t help that you can’t increase Power Level outside of the Portal.

To be fair, the Renegades update is targeting some key issues. The new Orders system is replacing bounties with the goal of making rewards more streamlined. Likewise, Unstable Cores are being removed, and you’ll be able to upgrade lower-tier loot, greatly improving the game’s economy.

We need big changes

Renegades isn’t exactly subtle about its Star Wars origins, with AT-ST Walkers appearing front and centre. Image credit: Bungie

The changes revealed so far for Destiny 2: Renegades are very promising, but they aren’t game-changing. Right now, Bungie is taking small steps to fix issues introduced in The Edge of Fate. The problem is that Destiny 2 doesn’t need small steps, it needs radical changes while there’s still time to implement them.

Of course, reducing the friction of the current grind is a good thing, but do you really think that’s going to get players back? Imagine trying to convince a friend to return, and your biggest selling point is that hitting the power cap is now a bit faster. It might slow the bleeding, but it won’t heal the wound.

What concerns me most is that the focus on this expansion’s Star Wars theme seems misguided. To be blunt, I don’t think most Destiny players care about Star Wars at all. Just because they are both set in space doesn’t equal mutual interest. Besides, if I wanted to play a Star Wars game, I’d just go and play a Star Wars game.

If Bungie seriously thinks lightsabers and blasters will bring players back, they have got quite the rude awakening coming. It might boost numbers at launch, but it’s sustainability that Destiny needs, not fleeting growth that fades in a matter of weeks. For that you need a long-term vision and a design philosophy that puts players first.

Honestly, I don’t think Renegades will deliver this, but it can at least give Destiny 2 fans hope. If Bungie can show the community that it understands their concerns and begin to communicate, Destiny can rise again. Perhaps not today, but one day with enough time and care. But make no mistake, there is a point of no return, and Bungie is getting closer every day.

