Destiny 2 Will Give Buff to Controversial Titan Class

In a Destiny 2 Developer Livestream, Bungie announced upcoming buffs to the Titan class. Since the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Titans have been commonly perceived as the weakest class. These buffs are the first changes Bungie is making to address this.

Destiny 2 Titan Buffs Announced

During the livestream, the developers announced two buffs for Titans. The first is an increase to the damage of the Solar super ability Hammer of Sol. The second is an increase to the damage and range of the new Void super ability, Twilight Arsenal. It’s worth noting that, despite complaints regarding to viability of Prismatic Titan, these buffs are not aimed at the new subclass in particular. In fact, Hammer of Sol isn’t currently available for Prismatic Titans to use. The developers also stated that they are looking at the class closely for potential future changes.

Why are Titans Controversial in Destiny 2?

Many players have felt that Destiny 2‘s Titan class has fallen behind in power in comparison to Warlocks and Hunters. With the release of The Final Shape, all classes received new Super abilities and the Prismatic subclass. The main complaint is that the new content for Titans isn’t as strong or as varied as Hunter and Warlock, with many arguing that Titans are limited to melee builds. Similarly, the strongest new exotic weapons and armor, like the must-have Still Hunt, have benefitted Hunters and Warlocks more than Titans.

This power disparity was most clearly seen in the Salvation’s Edge World’s First Race. Reddit user Selpix_ noted that of the first 50 teams to beat the Raid, only three players played Titan. That’s three out of three hundred, or one Titan per one hundred players. This pretty clearly demonstrates that, at least for the hardest Destiny 2 content, the Titan class currently lacks power and utility that the other classes have.

