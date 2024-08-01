Diablo 4: How to Unlock Aspects in the Codex of Power

Unlocking Aspects is one of the most important parts of Diablo 4 as you build your character and their relation to the Codex of Power can get confusing. My guide will explain how you can unlock everything in the Codex after the Loot Reborn update to the game.

How to Unlock Codex of Power Aspects in Diablo 4

Complete dungeons around Sanctuary and deconstruct your Legendary equipment to unlock Aspects in the Codex of Power. Getting to the end of a dungeon and killing the boss or completing the main objective is the simplest way to get more unlocks. They are even guaranteed when you are targeting the effects you need. However, they are unlocked at the lowest strength and only certain Aspects can be unlocked in dungeons. Many of them can only be found as random drops, which means another grind to tackle each season.

Any time you find a Legendary item that has an Aspect you haven’t unlocked, it will be marked with crossed swords. This can also mean it’s a more powerful version of one you already unlocked, but the sentiment remains the same. You need to deconstruct those items to unlock them in the Codex of Power. The process also destroys the items so make sure it’s not something you want to use before you toss it into the codex for good.

Keep in mind that Aspects can be class-dependent in most cases. So if you only play a Rogue, you will get universal or Rogue-based Aspects as drops. The other four classes will be absent from your Codex of Power until you start collecting loot for them in Diablo. The overall codex is shared between all characters so the progress you previously made will still be saved. But if they are seasonal characters, the codex will reset with each new season and the grind begins anew.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

