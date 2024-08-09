Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build
Video Games
Guides

Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build Guide for Season 5

Ishan Vashishth
Aug 9, 2024

Diablo 4 Season 5 brings new challenges, and the Barrage Rogue build is here to help you tackle them. With its high mobility, effective AoE, and strong single-target damage, this build ensures a seamless and powerful leveling experience for Rogue players.

Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build Guide

The Barrage Rogue is a simple yet effective leveling build that excels in both single-target and AoE damage. This Diablo 4 build revolves around the Barrage skill, which fires multiple arrows in a cone, hitting multiple enemies and ricocheting to deal additional damage. With high mobility and solid defensive options, the Barrage Rogue provides a smooth leveling experience from start to finish in Season 5.

Build Overview

Pros:

  • High mobility
  • Great all-around damage
  • Effective against both single targets and groups
  • Strong defensive capabilities

Cons:

  • Requires frequent repositioning
  • Can miss shots if not aimed correctly
  • Initial difficulty with resource management

Skill Tree and Gameplay

Main Skills

  1. Puncture: This basic skill is essential for building Combo Points and applying Vulnerable to enemies, increasing your damage output significantly.
  2. Barrage: The centerpiece of this build, Barrage fires multiple arrows in a cone, dealing damage to all enemies in its path. It is especially powerful when used with Combo Points for maximum impact.
  3. Dash: Provides crucial mobility, allowing you to quickly reposition and dodge enemy attacks.
  4. Shadow Step: Another mobility skill that lets you quickly close gaps or escape dangerous situations.
  5. Shadow Imbuement: Adds shadow damage to your attacks, causing enemies to explode upon death and dealing AoE damage.
  6. Poison Imbuement: Causes poison damage to enemies, providing crowd control and additional damage against tougher foes.

Skill Point Allocation

Here’s the recommended order for allocating your skill points up to level 50:

  1. Puncture (Rank 1)
  2. Enhanced Puncture
  3. Barrage (Rank 1)
  4. Fundamental Puncture
  5. Enhanced Barrage
  6. Advanced Barrage
  7. Puncture (Rank 2)
  8. Puncture (Rank 3)
  9. Puncture (Rank 4)
  10. Dash (Rank 1)
  11. Shadow Step (Rank 1)
  12. Barrage (Rank 2)
  13. Barrage (Rank 3)
  14. Barrage (Rank 4)
  15. Barrage (Rank 5)
  16. Exploit (Rank 1)
  17. Exploit (Rank 2)
  18. Exploit (Rank 3)
  19. Malice (Rank 1)
  20. Shadow Imbuement (Rank 1)
  21. Poison Imbuement (Rank 1)
  22. Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
  23. Mixed Shadow Imbuement
  24. Enhanced Poison Imbuement
  25. Mixed Poison Imbuement
  26. Malice (Rank 2)
  27. Malice (Rank 3)
  28. Adrenaline Rush (Rank 1)
  29. Enhanced Shadow Step
  30. Methodical Shadow Step
  31. Haste (Rank 1)
  32. Haste (Rank 2)
  33. Haste (Rank 3)
  34. Poison Imbuement (Rank 2)
  35. Poison Imbuement (Rank 3)
  36. Poison Imbuement (Rank 4)
  37. Precision (Rank 1)
  38. Unstable Elixirs (Rank 1)
  39. Unstable Elixirs (Rank 2)
  40. Unstable Elixirs (Rank 3)
  41. Weapon Mastery (Rank 1)
  42. Weapon Mastery (Rank 2)
  43. Weapon Mastery (Rank 3)
  44. Sturdy (Rank 1)
  45. Sturdy (Rank 2)
  46. Sturdy (Rank 3)
  47. Stutter Step (Rank 1)
  48. Stutter Step (Rank 2)
  49. Stutter Step (Rank 3)
  50. Enhanced Dash
  51. Siphoning Strikes (Rank 1)
  52. Siphoning Strikes (Rank 2)
  53. Siphoning Strikes (Rank 3)
  54. Impetus (Rank 1)
  55. Impetus (Rank 2)
  56. Impetus (Rank 3)
  57. Shadow Imbuement (Rank 2)
  58. Shadow Imbuement (Rank 3)

Rogue Specialization: Combo Points

The class specialization of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 offers three powerful options, but for this build, Combo Points are the most beneficial. Unlock this specialization at level 15 by completing a quest in Menestad, Fractured Peaks. Combo Points increase the damage and effectiveness of your Barrage skill, making it essential for maximizing your DPS.

Gear and Stat Priorities

Weapons:

  • Ranged Weapons: High DPS, Critical Strike Damage, Dexterity, Maximum Life, Socket
  • Melee Weapons: Preferably swords, with stats like Critical Strike Damage, Dexterity, and Maximum Life

Armor:

  • Helm: Dexterity, Maximum Life, All Resistance, Socket
  • Chest: Dark Shroud, Armor, All Resistance, Sockets
  • Gloves: Critical Strike Damage, Critical Strike Chance, Dexterity or Attack Speed
  • Pants: Armor, All Resistance, Maximum Life, Sockets
  • Boots: Movement Speed, All Resistance, Maximum Life

Jewelry:

  • Amulet: Critical Strike Chance, Armor %, Movement Speed
  • Rings: Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage, Attack Speed

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects are crucial for enhancing your Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build. Here are some key Aspects to prioritize:

  1. Aspect of Branching Volleys: Found in Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar. Increases the damage of ricocheting arrows.
  2. Edgemaster’s Aspect: Found in Oldstones, Scosglen. Increases damage based on your primary resource.
  3. Aspect of the Expectant: Found in Underroot, Scosglen. Increases the damage of your next Core Skill after using a Basic Skill.
  4. Aspect of Might: Found in Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes. Grants damage reduction when using Basic Skills.
  5. Rapid Offensive Aspect: Found in Buried Halls, Dry Steppes. Increases attack speed of Basic Skills.

Damage Rotation

To maximize your damage output, follow this rotation:

  1. Activate an Imbuement Skill based on the situation:
    • Shadow Imbuement for AoE explosions
    • Poison Imbuement for single-target damage and crowd control
  2. Use a Potion to activate Unstable Elixirs’ damage buff.
  3. Cast Puncture repeatedly three times to build Combo Points.
  4. Use Barrage next to the toughest enemy to shotgun them with every arrow.
  5. Repeat the rotation, alternating Imbuement Skills as needed.

Leveling Tips and Tricks

  • Upgrade Your Potion: Regularly visit the Alchemist to upgrade your potion for better healing.
  • Collect Materials: Always gather materials as you explore to upgrade gear and potions.
  • Compare Items: Use the Shift key to compare items and ensure you’re equipping the best gear.
  • Save Your Best Aspects: Imprint your best Offensive Aspects on Amulets instead of weapons because you’ll be constantly replacing weapons.
  • Prioritize Sacred Items: As you reach World Tier 3, focus on obtaining Sacred items for better stats and higher item power.

Paragon Boards for Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build

Paragon boards unlock at level 50 and significantly boost your character’s power in Diablo 4. Here’s an easy setup for the Barrage Rogue:

  1. Starting Board (Exploit): Prioritize leveling Exploit to increase its radius and effectiveness.
  2. Tricks of the Trade (Turf): Rotate this board twice and socket Turf for valuable damage reduction.
  3. Cheap Shot (Combat): Rotate this board twice and socket Combat to get increased critical strike damage.

The Barrage Rogue is a well-rounded leveling build that is easy to play and excels in mobility, AoE damage, and single-target burst. With proper skill allocation, gear, and legendary aspects, you can level up efficiently and dominate your enemies in Season 5 of Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is available now.

Diablo IV
Ishan Vashishth is an experienced gaming writer with a background in content creation and SEO. During his time with GameRant and Dexerto, he has written numerous articles, including game guides, reviews, and news pieces. His work covers popular gaming franchises like EA FC, NBA, Elden Ring, God of War, and Assassin's Creed. Known for his straightforward and informative writing style, Ishan enjoys sharing his gaming insights and knowledge with readers.