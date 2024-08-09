Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build Guide for Season 5

Diablo 4 Season 5 brings new challenges, and the Barrage Rogue build is here to help you tackle them. With its high mobility, effective AoE, and strong single-target damage, this build ensures a seamless and powerful leveling experience for Rogue players.

Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build Guide

The Barrage Rogue is a simple yet effective leveling build that excels in both single-target and AoE damage. This Diablo 4 build revolves around the Barrage skill, which fires multiple arrows in a cone, hitting multiple enemies and ricocheting to deal additional damage. With high mobility and solid defensive options, the Barrage Rogue provides a smooth leveling experience from start to finish in Season 5.

Build Overview

Pros:

High mobility

Great all-around damage

Effective against both single targets and groups

Strong defensive capabilities

Cons:

Requires frequent repositioning

Can miss shots if not aimed correctly

Initial difficulty with resource management

Skill Tree and Gameplay

Main Skills

Puncture: This basic skill is essential for building Combo Points and applying Vulnerable to enemies, increasing your damage output significantly. Barrage: The centerpiece of this build, Barrage fires multiple arrows in a cone, dealing damage to all enemies in its path. It is especially powerful when used with Combo Points for maximum impact. Dash: Provides crucial mobility, allowing you to quickly reposition and dodge enemy attacks. Shadow Step: Another mobility skill that lets you quickly close gaps or escape dangerous situations. Shadow Imbuement: Adds shadow damage to your attacks, causing enemies to explode upon death and dealing AoE damage. Poison Imbuement: Causes poison damage to enemies, providing crowd control and additional damage against tougher foes.

Skill Point Allocation

Here’s the recommended order for allocating your skill points up to level 50:

Puncture (Rank 1) Enhanced Puncture Barrage (Rank 1) Fundamental Puncture Enhanced Barrage Advanced Barrage Puncture (Rank 2) Puncture (Rank 3) Puncture (Rank 4) Dash (Rank 1) Shadow Step (Rank 1) Barrage (Rank 2) Barrage (Rank 3) Barrage (Rank 4) Barrage (Rank 5) Exploit (Rank 1) Exploit (Rank 2) Exploit (Rank 3) Malice (Rank 1) Shadow Imbuement (Rank 1) Poison Imbuement (Rank 1) Enhanced Shadow Imbuement Mixed Shadow Imbuement Enhanced Poison Imbuement Mixed Poison Imbuement Malice (Rank 2) Malice (Rank 3) Adrenaline Rush (Rank 1) Enhanced Shadow Step Methodical Shadow Step Haste (Rank 1) Haste (Rank 2) Haste (Rank 3) Poison Imbuement (Rank 2) Poison Imbuement (Rank 3) Poison Imbuement (Rank 4) Precision (Rank 1) Unstable Elixirs (Rank 1) Unstable Elixirs (Rank 2) Unstable Elixirs (Rank 3) Weapon Mastery (Rank 1) Weapon Mastery (Rank 2) Weapon Mastery (Rank 3) Sturdy (Rank 1) Sturdy (Rank 2) Sturdy (Rank 3) Stutter Step (Rank 1) Stutter Step (Rank 2) Stutter Step (Rank 3) Enhanced Dash Siphoning Strikes (Rank 1) Siphoning Strikes (Rank 2) Siphoning Strikes (Rank 3) Impetus (Rank 1) Impetus (Rank 2) Impetus (Rank 3) Shadow Imbuement (Rank 2) Shadow Imbuement (Rank 3)

Rogue Specialization: Combo Points

The class specialization of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 offers three powerful options, but for this build, Combo Points are the most beneficial. Unlock this specialization at level 15 by completing a quest in Menestad, Fractured Peaks. Combo Points increase the damage and effectiveness of your Barrage skill, making it essential for maximizing your DPS.

Gear and Stat Priorities

Weapons:

Ranged Weapons: High DPS, Critical Strike Damage, Dexterity, Maximum Life, Socket

High DPS, Critical Strike Damage, Dexterity, Maximum Life, Socket Melee Weapons: Preferably swords, with stats like Critical Strike Damage, Dexterity, and Maximum Life

Armor:

Helm: Dexterity, Maximum Life, All Resistance, Socket

Dexterity, Maximum Life, All Resistance, Socket Chest: Dark Shroud, Armor, All Resistance, Sockets

Dark Shroud, Armor, All Resistance, Sockets Gloves: Critical Strike Damage, Critical Strike Chance, Dexterity or Attack Speed

Critical Strike Damage, Critical Strike Chance, Dexterity or Attack Speed Pants: Armor, All Resistance, Maximum Life, Sockets

Armor, All Resistance, Maximum Life, Sockets Boots: Movement Speed, All Resistance, Maximum Life

Jewelry:

Amulet: Critical Strike Chance, Armor %, Movement Speed

Critical Strike Chance, Armor %, Movement Speed Rings: Critical Strike Chance, Critical Strike Damage, Attack Speed

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects are crucial for enhancing your Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build. Here are some key Aspects to prioritize:

Aspect of Branching Volleys: Found in Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar. Increases the damage of ricocheting arrows. Edgemaster’s Aspect: Found in Oldstones, Scosglen. Increases damage based on your primary resource. Aspect of the Expectant: Found in Underroot, Scosglen. Increases the damage of your next Core Skill after using a Basic Skill. Aspect of Might: Found in Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes. Grants damage reduction when using Basic Skills. Rapid Offensive Aspect: Found in Buried Halls, Dry Steppes. Increases attack speed of Basic Skills.

Damage Rotation

To maximize your damage output, follow this rotation:

Activate an Imbuement Skill based on the situation: Shadow Imbuement for AoE explosions

for AoE explosions Poison Imbuement for single-target damage and crowd control Use a Potion to activate Unstable Elixirs’ damage buff. Cast Puncture repeatedly three times to build Combo Points. Use Barrage next to the toughest enemy to shotgun them with every arrow. Repeat the rotation, alternating Imbuement Skills as needed.

Leveling Tips and Tricks

Upgrade Your Potion: Regularly visit the Alchemist to upgrade your potion for better healing.

Regularly visit the Alchemist to upgrade your potion for better healing. Collect Materials: Always gather materials as you explore to upgrade gear and potions.

Always gather materials as you explore to upgrade gear and potions. Compare Items: Use the Shift key to compare items and ensure you’re equipping the best gear.

Use the Shift key to compare items and ensure you’re equipping the best gear. Save Your Best Aspects: Imprint your best Offensive Aspects on Amulets instead of weapons because you’ll be constantly replacing weapons.

Imprint your best Offensive Aspects on Amulets instead of weapons because you’ll be constantly replacing weapons. Prioritize Sacred Items: As you reach World Tier 3, focus on obtaining Sacred items for better stats and higher item power.

Paragon Boards for Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Build

Paragon boards unlock at level 50 and significantly boost your character’s power in Diablo 4. Here’s an easy setup for the Barrage Rogue:

Starting Board (Exploit): Prioritize leveling Exploit to increase its radius and effectiveness. Tricks of the Trade (Turf): Rotate this board twice and socket Turf for valuable damage reduction. Cheap Shot (Combat): Rotate this board twice and socket Combat to get increased critical strike damage.

The Barrage Rogue is a well-rounded leveling build that is easy to play and excels in mobility, AoE damage, and single-target burst. With proper skill allocation, gear, and legendary aspects, you can level up efficiently and dominate your enemies in Season 5 of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now.

