Diablo 4 Season 7 Complete Progression Guide

Halloween may be over, but the witching season has only just begun in the world of Diablo 4. Here’s a complete progression guide to help you level up quickly in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Get Your Pet

First things first. As soon as you load up Diablo 4 Season 7, go to the nearest town with a Wardrobe and interact with it to get your pet. Pets don’t do anything in battle, but they do help to pick up all of your gold and materials.

This dramatically cuts down the amount of time you’d otherwise waste picking these things up. With a pet, you can just concentrate on the combat and the loot.

Grab Your Mercenaries

If you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, go to the Den and grab a Mercenary. If you’re playing solo, you’ll be able to have two Mercenaries with you. This makes leveling and combat easier, and you’ll also be able to build Rapport with them for more rewards.

Follow the Seasonal Questline and Level Up

Starting on Normal difficulty, make sure to follow the new seasonal questline in Diablo 4 Season 7. These are marked with the green leaf icons on your map.

The seasonal questline will take you through all of the new mechanics introduced in this Season, including the Headhunt zones, as well as the Grim Favors you need to collect for the Tree of Whispers, and the new Witch powers. The questline itself isn’t very long, though there are a few puzzles here and there for you to solve, and will largely require you to just farm Favors in the Headhunt zones.

It’s no coincidence that this also happens to be the best way for you to level up to 60. Keep spamming Headhunt zone bosses and collecting those Favors and turning them in, and level up your Witch powers while you’re at it.

Unlock Your Class Power

One little quality-of-life feature to take note of is that you no longer have to do your class-specific priority quests if you’ve already done it on a previous character. However, you do have to log in with that character on the Eternal realm first.

For instance, if you’re planning on rolling a Rogue in Diablo 4 Season 7, you’ll first want to log in with a Rogue you created before that already has the priority quests done. Then, log in with your new Season 7 Rogue and you’re all set. Your class power will automatically unlock once you reach the required level.

Headhunt Zones

As you’re running around the Headhunt zones, make sure you’re actually doing the Whispers. There will always be four Headhunt zones active at any given point and generally speaking, you want to go to the smallest, most compact ones. The reason for this is that the enemy density will be higher, and you’ll be able to farm mobs faster while also completing your Whispers.

In addition to that, always prioritize these two Whisper quests:

Fugitive

Shepherd

Shepherd is a very easy one to knock out, only requiring you to escort animals around the map. Fugitive requires you to recover a head or destroy a husk, and you can activate this by defeating Elites and interacting with roots.

Whenever you hit 10 Grim Favors, trade them with the Tree of Whispers for a cache. It’s worth noting that a Raven of the Tree spawns in every Headhunt zone as well, and you can turn in your Favors with it instead of teleporting back to the Tree of Whispers.

Witchcraft Powers

At the Tree of Whispers, you can interact with the Altars of Witchcraft to purchase and upgrade your Witchcraft powers. You can buy them with Restless Rot, which are obtained by killing the new Rot enemies that spawn in the game.

The powers are all very cheap to buy, but expensive to upgrade. I’d recommend buying the ones that just give you straight up damage upgrades, which help you deal a lot of passive damage.

Finally, it’s worth noting that there are certain Witch powers that can only be obtained by interacting with a Forgotten Altar. You have a chance of finding a Forgotten Altar in regular dungeons, Nightmare Dungeons, the Pits, and the Rootholds once you reach Torment 1 difficulty. You can also consume a Draught of Whispers to increase your chances of encountering a Forgotten Altar.

Rootholds

Rootholds are a new dungeon type added with Diablo 4 Season 7. They can only be accessed by consuming a Whispering Wood, which are obtained by doing Whispers and opening Silent Chests.

Rootholds are kind of like a rogue-lite mode, similar to the Infernal Hordes, where you can activate negative modifiers that also improve the loot quality of your run. As you move through the Roothold, you can open up Exposed Roots to get loot, and the modifiers will determine the number of Exposed Roots you find, as well as their quality.

I’d recommend saving all your Roothold keys till you’re in Torment 1, as they’re the best source of Ancestral loot this Season.

Occult Gems

Finally, you can craft new Occult Gems by speaking with Gelena back at the Tree of Whispers. These can be slot into your jewelry, and they’ll perform much better than your regular gems.

You don’t really have to worry about Occult Gems until you’re well into the late-game, but just keep in mind that they’re very expensive to craft, and you need a lot of Restless Rot for them. You’ll also need Heads, which can drop from Roothold bosses and Fugitives in Headhunt zones. The Draught of Whispers also increases your chances of getting Heads from bosses.

Pits, Infernal Hordes, and Nightmare Dungeons

One final thing to note is that you’ll still need to work Pits and Nightmare Dungeons into your rotation. You’ll get your Glyphs from Nightmare Dungeons, and run Pits to level them up.

You’ll also need to farm Infernal Hordes for masterworking materials, which are use to power up your Uniques.

And that does it for our Diablo 4 Season 7 progression guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

