Diego Luna Worried That Andor Season 1 Was ‘Too Perfect’ to Ever Make It to Air

If you want to say that Andor doesn’t have enough action or Jedi, fine. But by every other conceivable measure, Andor is the best thing to happen to the Star Wars franchise since maybe the original trilogy. In some respects, it’s the Better Call Saul of Star Wars. Star Diego Luna would probably agree with these assessments, as he did an interview with THR recently about Andor, both the production of season 1 and filming the upcoming season 2. Among other things, Diego Luna discussed how Andor season 1 was “too perfect” and he was convinced that something would go wrong.

Here is the relevant excerpt discussing the production of season 1:

… I always had a feeling that this wasn’t gonna see the light [of day] till it did. (Laughs.) I kept going, “This is too perfect. This is working.” The whole idea, I always thought, “That’s impossible.” Throughout the whole process, we did exactly what we thought was best. We never prioritized anything but the show. The writing took the time it needed to take, and we got the best cast you can have. So everything just kept getting better and better, and I always had the feeling that something had to go wrong. But it didn’t. We had the freedom and the support of Disney and Lucas[film]. We had the confidence of Kathy [Kennedy] behind the show.

Frankly, when dealing with a behemoth like Disney and/or Lucasfilm, it’s reasonable to be a little wary. Star Wars directors have been a revolving door since Disney bought the IP, with movies and TV shows getting announced and then trashed. Willow season 2 probably isn’t happening. And Andor itself didn’t even get off the ground until Disney became desperate for more Star Wars content after its other plans didn’t pan out.

That being said, the way Diego Luna describes it, his fearing that Andor season 1 might be “too perfect” to execute without unforeseen problems doesn’t sound like a dig at Disney. it just sounds like he was amazed at how good the show was and how it all came together so well. And you know what? All the fans feel the same way.

Creator Tony Gilroy will be back with Andor season 2 maybe in August 2024, and in the THR interview, Luna further discussed what to expect from his character:

Yeah, he says he wants to be a part of the Rebellion, but I’m not sure if he knows what that means yet. He’s basically saying, “I want to speak the language,” but now he has to learn it. And so it’s going to take longer. We’re gonna go for four years [in season two], and when we find him, he’s so far away from where we left him at the end of season one. He’s basically the guy to trust for something like that mission.

Sounds good to us. Hopefully, Andor season 2 will be “too perfect” just like season 1.