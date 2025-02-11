Disch Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 11, 2025 Added new codes!

Developers describing their games as ”heavily inspired” by other games are simply dancing around the fact that their game is a rip-off of another popular Roblox experience. Although Disch shares many elements with Fisch, its unique setting, quirky 2.5D graphics, and wacky sense of humor make it an admirable exemption.

Let’s not mince words; you’ll have to plunge your hands into dirty sink water over and over again before you catch some rare items. Luckily, there’s a way to fast-forward your progress. Redeeming Disch codes will fill up your wallet with enough cash to buy better sink-angling tools and sell them for even more money, making you the best disch-erman in the restaurant. When you wish to switch things up, visit our Fisch Codes guide and enhance the original experience with some fresh freebies.

All Disch Codes List

Active Disch Codes

update : Use for x500 Cash (New)

: Use for x500 Cash supdoggy: Use for a Subscriber game tag and x250 Cash (New)

Expired Disch Codes

There are currently no expired Disch codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Disch

Can’t find where or how to redeem Disch codes? Check out our guide below.

Launch Disch in Roblox. Click the Shop button (1) at the bottom of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Here text field (2). Click the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

How to Get More Disch Codes

One can never get enough Disch codes. If you’re eager to collect more free in-game stuff, follow the steps below to join all the relevant socials:

Joining the above-linked socials will also help you keep up with new updates, events, and other relevant news. If you only want new codes, bookmark this article, and we’ll keep the code lists up to date to let you collect the latest rewards before anyone else.

Why Are My Disch Codes Not Working?

The most probable reason you can’t redeem your Disch code is that it contains a typo that slipped past your sight. Always double-check your code to make sure everything is correct beforehand. Also, take a look at our expired codes list to see whether your code isn’t among them. If it is, or if you’ve already redeemed it at an earlier point, you won’t be able to redeem it (again). If you can’t be bothered with these tiresome steps, simply copy a code from our active list, paste it straight into the game, and voila!

What Is Disch?

Disch is a Roblox game borrowing elements from Fisch, in which you rummage through kitchen sinks, collect valuable items, and sell them to hobos and other NPCs for profit. You can take on quests from NPCs in the dining area to take on quests and visit Bathroom Bob to change item attributes for a certain price, helping you fulfill quest conditions. To speed things up, approach Fridge Frank and spend your hard-earned cash on better tools, increasing your chances of catching the priciest stuff.

