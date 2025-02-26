Forgot password
Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Crafting Recipes Added in the Tales of Agrabah Update

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update adds new crafting items themed after Disney's Aladdin.
Image of Samantha Puc
Samantha Puc
|

Published: Feb 26, 2025 09:00 am

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can now enter the Aladdin realm, explore Agrabah’s market inspired by the animated film, and bring two new characters to live in their valleys. Here are all the crafting recipes added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update.

What’s New in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah Update?

The free Tales of Agrabah update introduces Aladdin and Princess Jasmine to the game, as well as the Magic Carpet companion. For those who have the Eternity Isle paid DLC, which introduces Jafar to the story, this new update will increase the possibilities for Aladdin-themed areas with new furniture, decor, fashions, and more.

In addition to quest-specific crafting recipes that will be encountered during Jasmine and Aladdin’s friendship paths, players can also craft a selection of furniture and decor items themed after Agrabah’s desert aesthetic using familiar materials.

New Crafting Recipes in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah Update

Some of the new crafting recipes in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update will be unlocked as players progress through Jasmine and Aladdin’s friendship paths, while others will be available immediately. This includes Princess Tiana’s slow cooker, which introduces a new way of batch-cooking to the valley.

Below, check out the full list of items that can be crafted in this update, excluding quest-only items.

Item NameItem TypeMaterials
Slow CookerGeneral Crafting2500 Dreamlight
2 Tinkering Parts
6 Iron Ingot
20 Hardwood
Large Marketplace ChestFurniture2 Tinkering Parts
2 Gold Ingot
7 Dark Wood
18 Dry Wood
Sandcastle DoorFurniture5 Sand
2 Clay
1 Seaweed
Sandcastle WallFurniture5 Sand
2 Clay
1 Seaweed
Sandcastle Tower CornerFurniture8 Sand
2 Clay
2 Seaweed
Sandcastle TowerFurniture8 Sand
2 Clay
2 Seaweed
Sandcastle Tower WallFurniture8 Sand
2 Clay
2 Seaweed
Small Marketplace ChestFurniture1 Tinkering Parts
1 Gold Ingot
4 Dark Wood
9 Dry Wood

And those are all the crafting recipes added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

