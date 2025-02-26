Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Crafting Recipes Added in the Tales of Agrabah Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can now enter the Aladdin realm, explore Agrabah’s market inspired by the animated film, and bring two new characters to live in their valleys. Here are all the crafting recipes added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update.

The free Tales of Agrabah update introduces Aladdin and Princess Jasmine to the game, as well as the Magic Carpet companion. For those who have the Eternity Isle paid DLC, which introduces Jafar to the story, this new update will increase the possibilities for Aladdin-themed areas with new furniture, decor, fashions, and more.

In addition to quest-specific crafting recipes that will be encountered during Jasmine and Aladdin’s friendship paths, players can also craft a selection of furniture and decor items themed after Agrabah’s desert aesthetic using familiar materials.

Some of the new crafting recipes in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update will be unlocked as players progress through Jasmine and Aladdin’s friendship paths, while others will be available immediately. This includes Princess Tiana’s slow cooker, which introduces a new way of batch-cooking to the valley.

Below, check out the full list of items that can be crafted in this update, excluding quest-only items.

Item Name Item Type Materials Slow Cooker General Crafting 2500 Dreamlight

2 Tinkering Parts

6 Iron Ingot

20 Hardwood Large Marketplace Chest Furniture 2 Tinkering Parts

2 Gold Ingot

7 Dark Wood

18 Dry Wood Sandcastle Door Furniture 5 Sand

2 Clay

1 Seaweed Sandcastle Wall Furniture 5 Sand

2 Clay

1 Seaweed Sandcastle Tower Corner Furniture 8 Sand

2 Clay

2 Seaweed Sandcastle Tower Furniture 8 Sand

2 Clay

2 Seaweed Sandcastle Tower Wall Furniture 8 Sand

2 Clay

2 Seaweed Small Marketplace Chest Furniture 1 Tinkering Parts

1 Gold Ingot

4 Dark Wood

9 Dry Wood

And those are all the crafting recipes added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

