Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Retreat Star Path
(Gameloft)
Guides
Video Games

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties and Rewards

The relaxation-themed Oasis Retreat Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players tons of furniture and clothing for completing game tasks.
Samantha Puc
Published: Feb 26, 2025 09:00 am

The Tales of Agrabah update allows Disney Dreamlight Valley players to bring Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Magic Carpet to their valleys, which they can decorate with a wealth of new items available. Here are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Required for Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players can access the Oasis Retreat Star Path upon launching the free Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A certain number of duties and rewards will be accessible for free, or players can choose to spend Moonstones to unlock all duties and rewards. In addition to finding Moonstones in blue chests or winning them in the weekly DreamSnap photo contest, players can choose to spend real money on Moonstones in the Premium Shop.

Here are all of the duties from the Oasis Retreat Star Path and how to complete them.

RiddleTask TypeTargetRequirementsToken Reward
Uproot Night Thorns.Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)Any3010
Findgems with your Pickaxe.MineAny gems2020
Tackle Royal Tasks.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Get crafty!CraftAny510
Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsRemy420
Whip up a 3-star meal.CookAny 3-star meal1010
Go fish!FishAny1020
Spend time with Duckberg’s finest.HangoutScrooge McDuck1515
Sling plates in any restaurant.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk with Toontown residents.Start DiscussionMickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy, Scrooge McDuck215
Harvest a bright yellow fruit.HarvestLemon4010
Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool.MineAny gems1520
Finish some Royal Duties.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Find Memories.CollectMemory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple510
Give Mickey his favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsMickey Mouse420
Cook any 4-star meal.CookAny 4-star meal1010
Catch fish somewear peaceful.FishPeaceful Meadow1020
Enter into a DreamSnaps contest.DreamSnapSubmit a DreamSnap115
Serve some hungry customers.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk with a tiny racer.Start DiscussionVanellope215
Get rid of the Forgetting.Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)Any1510
Mine for aquamarine.MineAquamarine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor)1020
Cross items off your Royal To-Do List.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Cast around for seafood.FishAny seafood510
Give a gift to the owner of Tiana’s Palace.Give Favorite GiftsTiana420
Cook a fairly fancy dinner.CookAny 4-star entrée1010
Catch fish somewhere dazzling.FishDazzle Beach1020
Complete Boutique Challenges.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique215
Feed hungry villagers in any restaurant.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk to the valley’s top vegetable merchant.Start DiscussionGoofy215
Harvest some sweet, colorful peppers.HarvestBell pepper4010
Mine for something shiny.MineAny shiny gems220
Polish off some Royal Work.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Hang out with a very busy wizard.HangoutMerlin3010
Give Daisy’s best friend her favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsMinnie Mouse420
Cook a fairly fancy appetizer.CookAny 4-star appetizer1010
Catch fish somewhere valorous.FishForest of Valor1020
Submit entries to DreamSnaps.DreamSnapSubmit a DreamSnap115
Rustle up grub for customers.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk with a ranger from Star Command.Start DiscussionBuzz Lightyear215
Banish the Forgetting.Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)Any3010
Mine for topaz.MineTopaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind)1020
Complete some Royal Work.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Open up fresh Memories.CollectMemory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple510
Give favorite gifts to the woman from the willow.Give Favorite GiftsMother Gothel420
Cook a fairly fancy dessert.CookAny 4-star dessert1010
Catch fish somewhere trustworthy.FishGlade of Trust1020
Partake in a Boutique Challenge.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique215
Wait tables in either Valley restaurant.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk to the King of Pride Rock.Start DiscussionSimba215
Harvest red fruit with a pit.HarvestCherries4010
Mine for emeralds.MineEmeralds (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust)1020
Wrap up some Royal Tasks.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Craft some Miracle Varnish for your shovel.CraftMiracle Shovel Varnish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish210
Give a green comedian his favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsMike Wazowski420
Cook a perfect entrée.CookAny 5-star entrée1010
Catch fish somewhere that’s always sunlit.FishSunlit Plateau1020
Submit your creations to DreamSnaps.DreamSnapSubmit a DreamSnap115
Work a shift at either restaurant.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk to the CEO of Monsters, Inc.Start DiscussionSully215
Get rid of Night Thorns.Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)Any3010
Mine for shiny green gems.MineShiny Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Shiny Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade), Shiny Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook)320
Fulfill some Royal Tasks.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Craft some Miracle Pickaxe Polish.CraftMiracle Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish210
Give a blue, furry alien his favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsStitch420
Cook a perfect appetizer.CookAny 5-star appetizer1010
Catch fish somewhere frosty.FishFrosted Heights1020
Finish Boutique Challenges.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique215
Serve food to hungry villagers.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Chat with a curious snowman.Start DiscussionOlaf215
Harvest some cherries.HarvestCherries4010
Mine for diamonds.MineDiamonds (Forgotten Lands)320
Complete some Royal Duties.Complete Royal DutiesAny1510
Craft a Swimming Pool.CraftSwimming Pool210
Give a princess from Agrabah her favorite gifts.Give Favorite GiftsJasmine420
Cook a perfect dessert.CookAny 5-star dessert1010
Catch fish somewhere forgotten.FishForgotten Lands1020
Enter a DreamSnaps competition.DreamSnapSubmit a DreamSnap115
Feed hungry customers in any restaurant.Serve CustomersChez Remy or Tiana’s Palace620
Talk with a “Diamond in the Rough.”Start DiscussionAladdin215
Collect Memories.CollectMemory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple1020
Get creative in a Boutique Challenge.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique315
Give favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses.Give Favorite GiftsMerlin, Mirabel, Scrooge McDuck2720
Mine for purple or orange gems.MineAmethyst (Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands), Bumblestone (The Borderlands), Citrine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor), Evergem (The Ruins)2025
Collect Dreamlight.Collect and/or CraftDreamlight5k20
Make something clear from sand.CraftGlass2515
Serve customers in Chez Remy.Serve CustomersChez Remy1520
Give favorite gifts to a Beast and his Beauty.Give Favorite GiftsBelle, Beast1820
Enter a DreamSnaps competition.DreamSnapSubmit a DreamSnap125
Whip up Lobster Roll.CookLobster Roll1020
Gather Memories.CollectMemory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple1020
Complete a Boutique Challenge.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique315
Give favorite gifts to a warrior or her Guardian.Give Favorite GiftsMulan, Mushu1820
Mine for red or yellow gems.MineGarnet (Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, The Wastes), Ruby (Vitalys Mine, Mythopia), Spinel (The Promenade, The Grove), Topaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind)2025
Gather Dreamlight.Collect and/or CraftDreamlight5k20
Craft some ominous, dark shards.CraftNight Shard3015
Serve customers at Tiana’s Palace.Serve CustomersTiana’s Palace1520
Give favorite gifts to a large, furry villager.Give Favorite GiftsBeast, Sully1820
Catch fish in gold ripples.FishAny Legendary fish (gold ripples)1525
Prepare Tekka Makis.CookTekka Makki1020
Find Memories.CollectMemory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple1520
Complete a Design Challenge in the Boutique.Daisy ChallengeDaisy’s Boutique315
Give favorite gifts to a royal couple from Agrabah.Give Favorite GiftsAladdin, Jasmine1820
Mine for green or white gems.MineDiamond (Forgotten Lands), Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook), Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade)2025
Gather Dreamlight.Collect and/or CraftDreamlight5k20
Craft some fabric.CraftFabric2515
Serve customers in Chez Remy.Serve CustomersChez Remy1520
Give favorite gifts to villagers from islands.Give Favorite GiftsMaui, Moana, Stitch2720
Craft any large Elixir.CraftEven More Miraculous Fishing Bait, Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish525
Whip up Dream Ice Cream.CookDream Ice Cream1530

Oasis Retreat Star Path Rewards & Token Costs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards
(Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley players who complete Oasis Retreat Star Path duties can use the tokens earned from each task to redeem relaxation-themed rewards. In addition to a new companion, Dream Styles for Aladdin and Jasmine, and tons of furniture, players can also unlock Aladdin-themed clothing items for their avatars, motifs for Touch of Magic item customization, and even a new Dream Style for their in-game house.

These are the Oasis Star Path rewards and token costs.

RewardReward TypeToken Cost
Relaxing CapybaraCompanion50
Blue Silk Ruffle TopClothing40
100 MoonstoneCurrency10
MotifMotif10
Jasmine’s Bubble PonytailHairstyle10
Beige Hanging Wicker BasketFurniture10
Wicker LanternFurniture30
Potted PalmFurniture50
Blue Silk Ruffle SkirtClothing30
200 MoonstoneCurrency20
Royal Vanity BenchFurniture10
MotifMotif10
Brown SlidersClothing10
Blue Silk Ruffle HeelsClothing30
Large Canvas TentFurniture50
Wicker Bag with Genie CharmClothing40
250 MoonstoneCurrency25
MotifMotif10
Royal Vanity StoolFurniture10
Wooden Bead NecklaceClothing10
Wicker Companion HomeFurniture30
Simple Wicker Companion BathtubFurniture50
Hanging Wicker SwingFurniture40
350 MoonstoneCurrency35
MotifMotif10
Palm Print WallpaperWallpaper10
Wooden Bead BraceletClothing10
Ornate Wicker ChairFurniture30
Celebration AladdinDream Style (Character)100
Vivid Peacock TopiaryFurniture50
400 MoonstoneCurrency40
MotifMotif10
Garden Path StonesFurniture10
Royal VanityFurniture10
Golden Wall LampFurniture30
Celebration JasmineDream Style (Character)100
Relaxing Oasis EscapeFurniture50
610 MoonstoneCurrency60
MotifMotif10
Ornate Ceiling LampFurniture10
Thin Curly BeardFacial Hair10
Agrabah Palace ArchwayFurniture30

After players claim all of the above Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards, they can claim five bonus rewards from the Ultimate Star Path, listed below.

RewardReward TypeToken Cost
Orange Wicker Potted PalmFurniture50
Relaxing Wicker Companion TubFurniture50
Brown Hanging Wicker BasketFurniture100
Brown Wicker Companion HomeFurniture100
Cozy Wood and Wicker HouseDream Style (House)300

Those are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards introduced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah free update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Disney Dreamlight Valley
