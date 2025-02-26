Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties and Rewards

The Tales of Agrabah update allows Disney Dreamlight Valley players to bring Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Magic Carpet to their valleys, which they can decorate with a wealth of new items available. Here are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Required for Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players can access the Oasis Retreat Star Path upon launching the free Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A certain number of duties and rewards will be accessible for free, or players can choose to spend Moonstones to unlock all duties and rewards. In addition to finding Moonstones in blue chests or winning them in the weekly DreamSnap photo contest, players can choose to spend real money on Moonstones in the Premium Shop.

Here are all of the duties from the Oasis Retreat Star Path and how to complete them.

Riddle Task Type Target Requirements Token Reward Uproot Night Thorns. Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale) Any 30 10 Findgems with your Pickaxe. Mine Any gems 20 20 Tackle Royal Tasks. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Get crafty! Craft Any 5 10 Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Remy 4 20 Whip up a 3-star meal. Cook Any 3-star meal 10 10 Go fish! Fish Any 10 20 Spend time with Duckberg’s finest. Hangout Scrooge McDuck 15 15 Sling plates in any restaurant. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk with Toontown residents. Start Discussion Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy, Scrooge McDuck 2 15 Harvest a bright yellow fruit. Harvest Lemon 40 10 Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool. Mine Any gems 15 20 Finish some Royal Duties. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Find Memories. Collect Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple 5 10 Give Mickey his favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Mickey Mouse 4 20 Cook any 4-star meal. Cook Any 4-star meal 10 10 Catch fish somewear peaceful. Fish Peaceful Meadow 10 20 Enter into a DreamSnaps contest. DreamSnap Submit a DreamSnap 1 15 Serve some hungry customers. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk with a tiny racer. Start Discussion Vanellope 2 15 Get rid of the Forgetting. Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale) Any 15 10 Mine for aquamarine. Mine Aquamarine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor) 10 20 Cross items off your Royal To-Do List. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Cast around for seafood. Fish Any seafood 5 10 Give a gift to the owner of Tiana’s Palace. Give Favorite Gifts Tiana 4 20 Cook a fairly fancy dinner. Cook Any 4-star entrée 10 10 Catch fish somewhere dazzling. Fish Dazzle Beach 10 20 Complete Boutique Challenges. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 2 15 Feed hungry villagers in any restaurant. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk to the valley’s top vegetable merchant. Start Discussion Goofy 2 15 Harvest some sweet, colorful peppers. Harvest Bell pepper 40 10 Mine for something shiny. Mine Any shiny gems 2 20 Polish off some Royal Work. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Hang out with a very busy wizard. Hangout Merlin 30 10 Give Daisy’s best friend her favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Minnie Mouse 4 20 Cook a fairly fancy appetizer. Cook Any 4-star appetizer 10 10 Catch fish somewhere valorous. Fish Forest of Valor 10 20 Submit entries to DreamSnaps. DreamSnap Submit a DreamSnap 1 15 Rustle up grub for customers. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk with a ranger from Star Command. Start Discussion Buzz Lightyear 2 15 Banish the Forgetting. Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale) Any 30 10 Mine for topaz. Mine Topaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind) 10 20 Complete some Royal Work. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Open up fresh Memories. Collect Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple 5 10 Give favorite gifts to the woman from the willow. Give Favorite Gifts Mother Gothel 4 20 Cook a fairly fancy dessert. Cook Any 4-star dessert 10 10 Catch fish somewhere trustworthy. Fish Glade of Trust 10 20 Partake in a Boutique Challenge. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 2 15 Wait tables in either Valley restaurant. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk to the King of Pride Rock. Start Discussion Simba 2 15 Harvest red fruit with a pit. Harvest Cherries 40 10 Mine for emeralds. Mine Emeralds (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust) 10 20 Wrap up some Royal Tasks. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Craft some Miracle Varnish for your shovel. Craft Miracle Shovel Varnish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish 2 10 Give a green comedian his favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Mike Wazowski 4 20 Cook a perfect entrée. Cook Any 5-star entrée 10 10 Catch fish somewhere that’s always sunlit. Fish Sunlit Plateau 10 20 Submit your creations to DreamSnaps. DreamSnap Submit a DreamSnap 1 15 Work a shift at either restaurant. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk to the CEO of Monsters, Inc. Start Discussion Sully 2 15 Get rid of Night Thorns. Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale) Any 30 10 Mine for shiny green gems. Mine Shiny Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Shiny Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade), Shiny Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook) 3 20 Fulfill some Royal Tasks. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Craft some Miracle Pickaxe Polish. Craft Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish 2 10 Give a blue, furry alien his favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Stitch 4 20 Cook a perfect appetizer. Cook Any 5-star appetizer 10 10 Catch fish somewhere frosty. Fish Frosted Heights 10 20 Finish Boutique Challenges. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 2 15 Serve food to hungry villagers. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Chat with a curious snowman. Start Discussion Olaf 2 15 Harvest some cherries. Harvest Cherries 40 10 Mine for diamonds. Mine Diamonds (Forgotten Lands) 3 20 Complete some Royal Duties. Complete Royal Duties Any 15 10 Craft a Swimming Pool. Craft Swimming Pool 2 10 Give a princess from Agrabah her favorite gifts. Give Favorite Gifts Jasmine 4 20 Cook a perfect dessert. Cook Any 5-star dessert 10 10 Catch fish somewhere forgotten. Fish Forgotten Lands 10 20 Enter a DreamSnaps competition. DreamSnap Submit a DreamSnap 1 15 Feed hungry customers in any restaurant. Serve Customers Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace 6 20 Talk with a “Diamond in the Rough.” Start Discussion Aladdin 2 15 Collect Memories. Collect Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple 10 20 Get creative in a Boutique Challenge. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 3 15 Give favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses. Give Favorite Gifts Merlin, Mirabel, Scrooge McDuck 27 20 Mine for purple or orange gems. Mine Amethyst (Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands), Bumblestone (The Borderlands), Citrine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor), Evergem (The Ruins) 20 25 Collect Dreamlight. Collect and/or Craft Dreamlight 5k 20 Make something clear from sand. Craft Glass 25 15 Serve customers in Chez Remy. Serve Customers Chez Remy 15 20 Give favorite gifts to a Beast and his Beauty. Give Favorite Gifts Belle, Beast 18 20 Enter a DreamSnaps competition. DreamSnap Submit a DreamSnap 1 25 Whip up Lobster Roll. Cook Lobster Roll 10 20 Gather Memories. Collect Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple 10 20 Complete a Boutique Challenge. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 3 15 Give favorite gifts to a warrior or her Guardian. Give Favorite Gifts Mulan, Mushu 18 20 Mine for red or yellow gems. Mine Garnet (Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, The Wastes), Ruby (Vitalys Mine, Mythopia), Spinel (The Promenade, The Grove), Topaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind) 20 25 Gather Dreamlight. Collect and/or Craft Dreamlight 5k 20 Craft some ominous, dark shards. Craft Night Shard 30 15 Serve customers at Tiana’s Palace. Serve Customers Tiana’s Palace 15 20 Give favorite gifts to a large, furry villager. Give Favorite Gifts Beast, Sully 18 20 Catch fish in gold ripples. Fish Any Legendary fish (gold ripples) 15 25 Prepare Tekka Makis. Cook Tekka Makki 10 20 Find Memories. Collect Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple 15 20 Complete a Design Challenge in the Boutique. Daisy Challenge Daisy’s Boutique 3 15 Give favorite gifts to a royal couple from Agrabah. Give Favorite Gifts Aladdin, Jasmine 18 20 Mine for green or white gems. Mine Diamond (Forgotten Lands), Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook), Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade) 20 25 Gather Dreamlight. Collect and/or Craft Dreamlight 5k 20 Craft some fabric. Craft Fabric 25 15 Serve customers in Chez Remy. Serve Customers Chez Remy 15 20 Give favorite gifts to villagers from islands. Give Favorite Gifts Maui, Moana, Stitch 27 20 Craft any large Elixir. Craft Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish 5 25 Whip up Dream Ice Cream. Cook Dream Ice Cream 15 30

Oasis Retreat Star Path Rewards & Token Costs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley players who complete Oasis Retreat Star Path duties can use the tokens earned from each task to redeem relaxation-themed rewards. In addition to a new companion, Dream Styles for Aladdin and Jasmine, and tons of furniture, players can also unlock Aladdin-themed clothing items for their avatars, motifs for Touch of Magic item customization, and even a new Dream Style for their in-game house.

These are the Oasis Star Path rewards and token costs.

Reward Reward Type Token Cost Relaxing Capybara Companion 50 Blue Silk Ruffle Top Clothing 40 100 Moonstone Currency 10 Motif Motif 10 Jasmine’s Bubble Ponytail Hairstyle 10 Beige Hanging Wicker Basket Furniture 10 Wicker Lantern Furniture 30 Potted Palm Furniture 50 Blue Silk Ruffle Skirt Clothing 30 200 Moonstone Currency 20 Royal Vanity Bench Furniture 10 Motif Motif 10 Brown Sliders Clothing 10 Blue Silk Ruffle Heels Clothing 30 Large Canvas Tent Furniture 50 Wicker Bag with Genie Charm Clothing 40 250 Moonstone Currency 25 Motif Motif 10 Royal Vanity Stool Furniture 10 Wooden Bead Necklace Clothing 10 Wicker Companion Home Furniture 30 Simple Wicker Companion Bathtub Furniture 50 Hanging Wicker Swing Furniture 40 350 Moonstone Currency 35 Motif Motif 10 Palm Print Wallpaper Wallpaper 10 Wooden Bead Bracelet Clothing 10 Ornate Wicker Chair Furniture 30 Celebration Aladdin Dream Style (Character) 100 Vivid Peacock Topiary Furniture 50 400 Moonstone Currency 40 Motif Motif 10 Garden Path Stones Furniture 10 Royal Vanity Furniture 10 Golden Wall Lamp Furniture 30 Celebration Jasmine Dream Style (Character) 100 Relaxing Oasis Escape Furniture 50 610 Moonstone Currency 60 Motif Motif 10 Ornate Ceiling Lamp Furniture 10 Thin Curly Beard Facial Hair 10 Agrabah Palace Archway Furniture 30

After players claim all of the above Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards, they can claim five bonus rewards from the Ultimate Star Path, listed below.

Reward Reward Type Token Cost Orange Wicker Potted Palm Furniture 50 Relaxing Wicker Companion Tub Furniture 50 Brown Hanging Wicker Basket Furniture 100 Brown Wicker Companion Home Furniture 100 Cozy Wood and Wicker House Dream Style (House) 300

Those are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards introduced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah free update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

