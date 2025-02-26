Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties and Rewards

The Tales of Agrabah update allows Disney Dreamlight Valley players to bring Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Magic Carpet to their valleys, which they can decorate with a wealth of new items available. Here are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What’s Required for Oasis Retreat Star Path Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Players can access the Oasis Retreat Star Path upon launching the free Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A certain number of duties and rewards will be accessible for free, or players can choose to spend Moonstones to unlock all duties and rewards. In addition to finding Moonstones in blue chests or winning them in the weekly DreamSnap photo contest, players can choose to spend real money on Moonstones in the Premium Shop.
Here are all of the duties from the Oasis Retreat Star Path and how to complete them.
|Riddle
|Task Type
|Target
|Requirements
|Token Reward
|Uproot Night Thorns.
|Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)
|Any
|30
|10
|Findgems with your Pickaxe.
|Mine
|Any gems
|20
|20
|Tackle Royal Tasks.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Get crafty!
|Craft
|Any
|5
|10
|Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Remy
|4
|20
|Whip up a 3-star meal.
|Cook
|Any 3-star meal
|10
|10
|Go fish!
|Fish
|Any
|10
|20
|Spend time with Duckberg’s finest.
|Hangout
|Scrooge McDuck
|15
|15
|Sling plates in any restaurant.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk with Toontown residents.
|Start Discussion
|Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy, Scrooge McDuck
|2
|15
|Harvest a bright yellow fruit.
|Harvest
|Lemon
|40
|10
|Mine precious gems with a Royal Tool.
|Mine
|Any gems
|15
|20
|Finish some Royal Duties.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Find Memories.
|Collect
|Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple
|5
|10
|Give Mickey his favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Mickey Mouse
|4
|20
|Cook any 4-star meal.
|Cook
|Any 4-star meal
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewear peaceful.
|Fish
|Peaceful Meadow
|10
|20
|Enter into a DreamSnaps contest.
|DreamSnap
|Submit a DreamSnap
|1
|15
|Serve some hungry customers.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk with a tiny racer.
|Start Discussion
|Vanellope
|2
|15
|Get rid of the Forgetting.
|Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)
|Any
|15
|10
|Mine for aquamarine.
|Mine
|Aquamarine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor)
|10
|20
|Cross items off your Royal To-Do List.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Cast around for seafood.
|Fish
|Any seafood
|5
|10
|Give a gift to the owner of Tiana’s Palace.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Tiana
|4
|20
|Cook a fairly fancy dinner.
|Cook
|Any 4-star entrée
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere dazzling.
|Fish
|Dazzle Beach
|10
|20
|Complete Boutique Challenges.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|2
|15
|Feed hungry villagers in any restaurant.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk to the valley’s top vegetable merchant.
|Start Discussion
|Goofy
|2
|15
|Harvest some sweet, colorful peppers.
|Harvest
|Bell pepper
|40
|10
|Mine for something shiny.
|Mine
|Any shiny gems
|2
|20
|Polish off some Royal Work.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Hang out with a very busy wizard.
|Hangout
|Merlin
|30
|10
|Give Daisy’s best friend her favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Minnie Mouse
|4
|20
|Cook a fairly fancy appetizer.
|Cook
|Any 4-star appetizer
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere valorous.
|Fish
|Forest of Valor
|10
|20
|Submit entries to DreamSnaps.
|DreamSnap
|Submit a DreamSnap
|1
|15
|Rustle up grub for customers.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk with a ranger from Star Command.
|Start Discussion
|Buzz Lightyear
|2
|15
|Banish the Forgetting.
|Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)
|Any
|30
|10
|Mine for topaz.
|Mine
|Topaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind)
|10
|20
|Complete some Royal Work.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Open up fresh Memories.
|Collect
|Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple
|5
|10
|Give favorite gifts to the woman from the willow.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Mother Gothel
|4
|20
|Cook a fairly fancy dessert.
|Cook
|Any 4-star dessert
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere trustworthy.
|Fish
|Glade of Trust
|10
|20
|Partake in a Boutique Challenge.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|2
|15
|Wait tables in either Valley restaurant.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk to the King of Pride Rock.
|Start Discussion
|Simba
|2
|15
|Harvest red fruit with a pit.
|Harvest
|Cherries
|40
|10
|Mine for emeralds.
|Mine
|Emeralds (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust)
|10
|20
|Wrap up some Royal Tasks.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Craft some Miracle Varnish for your shovel.
|Craft
|Miracle Shovel Varnish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish
|2
|10
|Give a green comedian his favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Mike Wazowski
|4
|20
|Cook a perfect entrée.
|Cook
|Any 5-star entrée
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere that’s always sunlit.
|Fish
|Sunlit Plateau
|10
|20
|Submit your creations to DreamSnaps.
|DreamSnap
|Submit a DreamSnap
|1
|15
|Work a shift at either restaurant.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk to the CEO of Monsters, Inc.
|Start Discussion
|Sully
|2
|15
|Get rid of Night Thorns.
|Remove Night Thorns (Dreamlight Valley), Splinters of Fate (Eternity Isle), and/or Inkies (Storybook Vale)
|Any
|30
|10
|Mine for shiny green gems.
|Mine
|Shiny Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Shiny Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade), Shiny Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook)
|3
|20
|Fulfill some Royal Tasks.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Craft some Miracle Pickaxe Polish.
|Craft
|Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish
|2
|10
|Give a blue, furry alien his favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Stitch
|4
|20
|Cook a perfect appetizer.
|Cook
|Any 5-star appetizer
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere frosty.
|Fish
|Frosted Heights
|10
|20
|Finish Boutique Challenges.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|2
|15
|Serve food to hungry villagers.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Chat with a curious snowman.
|Start Discussion
|Olaf
|2
|15
|Harvest some cherries.
|Harvest
|Cherries
|40
|10
|Mine for diamonds.
|Mine
|Diamonds (Forgotten Lands)
|3
|20
|Complete some Royal Duties.
|Complete Royal Duties
|Any
|15
|10
|Craft a Swimming Pool.
|Craft
|Swimming Pool
|2
|10
|Give a princess from Agrabah her favorite gifts.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Jasmine
|4
|20
|Cook a perfect dessert.
|Cook
|Any 5-star dessert
|10
|10
|Catch fish somewhere forgotten.
|Fish
|Forgotten Lands
|10
|20
|Enter a DreamSnaps competition.
|DreamSnap
|Submit a DreamSnap
|1
|15
|Feed hungry customers in any restaurant.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace
|6
|20
|Talk with a “Diamond in the Rough.”
|Start Discussion
|Aladdin
|2
|15
|Collect Memories.
|Collect
|Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple
|10
|20
|Get creative in a Boutique Challenge.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|3
|15
|Give favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Merlin, Mirabel, Scrooge McDuck
|27
|20
|Mine for purple or orange gems.
|Mine
|Amethyst (Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands), Bumblestone (The Borderlands), Citrine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor), Evergem (The Ruins)
|20
|25
|Collect Dreamlight.
|Collect and/or Craft
|Dreamlight
|5k
|20
|Make something clear from sand.
|Craft
|Glass
|25
|15
|Serve customers in Chez Remy.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy
|15
|20
|Give favorite gifts to a Beast and his Beauty.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Belle, Beast
|18
|20
|Enter a DreamSnaps competition.
|DreamSnap
|Submit a DreamSnap
|1
|25
|Whip up Lobster Roll.
|Cook
|Lobster Roll
|10
|20
|Gather Memories.
|Collect
|Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple
|10
|20
|Complete a Boutique Challenge.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|3
|15
|Give favorite gifts to a warrior or her Guardian.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Mulan, Mushu
|18
|20
|Mine for red or yellow gems.
|Mine
|Garnet (Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, The Wastes), Ruby (Vitalys Mine, Mythopia), Spinel (The Promenade, The Grove), Topaz (Plaza, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Bind)
|20
|25
|Gather Dreamlight.
|Collect and/or Craft
|Dreamlight
|5k
|20
|Craft some ominous, dark shards.
|Craft
|Night Shard
|30
|15
|Serve customers at Tiana’s Palace.
|Serve Customers
|Tiana’s Palace
|15
|20
|Give favorite gifts to a large, furry villager.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Beast, Sully
|18
|20
|Catch fish in gold ripples.
|Fish
|Any Legendary fish (gold ripples)
|15
|25
|Prepare Tekka Makis.
|Cook
|Tekka Makki
|10
|20
|Find Memories.
|Collect
|Memory Orb: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Purple
|15
|20
|Complete a Design Challenge in the Boutique.
|Daisy Challenge
|Daisy’s Boutique
|3
|15
|Give favorite gifts to a royal couple from Agrabah.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Aladdin, Jasmine
|18
|20
|Mine for green or white gems.
|Mine
|Diamond (Forgotten Lands), Emerald (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust), Jade (The Courtyard, The Overlook), Peridot (Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, The Promenade)
|20
|25
|Gather Dreamlight.
|Collect and/or Craft
|Dreamlight
|5k
|20
|Craft some fabric.
|Craft
|Fabric
|25
|15
|Serve customers in Chez Remy.
|Serve Customers
|Chez Remy
|15
|20
|Give favorite gifts to villagers from islands.
|Give Favorite Gifts
|Maui, Moana, Stitch
|27
|20
|Craft any large Elixir.
|Craft
|Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir, Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish, Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish
|5
|25
|Whip up Dream Ice Cream.
|Cook
|Dream Ice Cream
|15
|30
Oasis Retreat Star Path Rewards & Token Costs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley players who complete Oasis Retreat Star Path duties can use the tokens earned from each task to redeem relaxation-themed rewards. In addition to a new companion, Dream Styles for Aladdin and Jasmine, and tons of furniture, players can also unlock Aladdin-themed clothing items for their avatars, motifs for Touch of Magic item customization, and even a new Dream Style for their in-game house.
These are the Oasis Star Path rewards and token costs.
|Reward
|Reward Type
|Token Cost
|Relaxing Capybara
|Companion
|50
|Blue Silk Ruffle Top
|Clothing
|40
|100 Moonstone
|Currency
|10
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Jasmine’s Bubble Ponytail
|Hairstyle
|10
|Beige Hanging Wicker Basket
|Furniture
|10
|Wicker Lantern
|Furniture
|30
|Potted Palm
|Furniture
|50
|Blue Silk Ruffle Skirt
|Clothing
|30
|200 Moonstone
|Currency
|20
|Royal Vanity Bench
|Furniture
|10
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Brown Sliders
|Clothing
|10
|Blue Silk Ruffle Heels
|Clothing
|30
|Large Canvas Tent
|Furniture
|50
|Wicker Bag with Genie Charm
|Clothing
|40
|250 Moonstone
|Currency
|25
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Royal Vanity Stool
|Furniture
|10
|Wooden Bead Necklace
|Clothing
|10
|Wicker Companion Home
|Furniture
|30
|Simple Wicker Companion Bathtub
|Furniture
|50
|Hanging Wicker Swing
|Furniture
|40
|350 Moonstone
|Currency
|35
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Palm Print Wallpaper
|Wallpaper
|10
|Wooden Bead Bracelet
|Clothing
|10
|Ornate Wicker Chair
|Furniture
|30
|Celebration Aladdin
|Dream Style (Character)
|100
|Vivid Peacock Topiary
|Furniture
|50
|400 Moonstone
|Currency
|40
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Garden Path Stones
|Furniture
|10
|Royal Vanity
|Furniture
|10
|Golden Wall Lamp
|Furniture
|30
|Celebration Jasmine
|Dream Style (Character)
|100
|Relaxing Oasis Escape
|Furniture
|50
|610 Moonstone
|Currency
|60
|Motif
|Motif
|10
|Ornate Ceiling Lamp
|Furniture
|10
|Thin Curly Beard
|Facial Hair
|10
|Agrabah Palace Archway
|Furniture
|30
After players claim all of the above Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards, they can claim five bonus rewards from the Ultimate Star Path, listed below.
|Reward
|Reward Type
|Token Cost
|Orange Wicker Potted Palm
|Furniture
|50
|Relaxing Wicker Companion Tub
|Furniture
|50
|Brown Hanging Wicker Basket
|Furniture
|100
|Brown Wicker Companion Home
|Furniture
|100
|Cozy Wood and Wicker House
|Dream Style (House)
|300
Those are all of the Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards introduced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah free update.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 09:00 am