Disney Dreamlight Valley: Complete Aladdin Quest Guide and Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley finally added Aladdin and Princess Jasmine to the game in the free Tales of Agrabah update, allowing players to move both characters to Dreamlight Valley. Here are all of the Aladdin quests and rewards from his Friendship Path, as well as how to unlock them.

Recommended Videos

Aladdin’s Friendship Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Immediately after arriving in Dreamlight Valley, Aladdin will ask the player to hang out with the Magic Carpet and take a photo with it. Equip Carpet as a Companion in the wardrobe menu, then take a selfie with it to complete the quest “Carpet Diem,” which starts in the Agrabah realm.

Good As Gold (Level 2 Friendship)

(Gameloft)

Level Aladdin up by giving him his favorite gifts to trigger his Level 2 quest, “Good As Gold.” Aladdin tells you that his old pal Scrooge McDuck wants help testing his new security system, so he needs the pair of you to case the joint. Your first task is to talk to Scrooge, then take photos in his shop.

A door that guards more treasure than the Cave of Wonders.

A way to reach the second floor of the shop (x2).

Ways to make quick escapes from the guards (x3).

Take photos of the vault door behind the desk and both staircases. Try to get the broadest possible shots to satisfy all three requirements in just a couple of photos. Then, talk to Aladdin about the next part of the plan. He’ll tell you to dress in dark, sporty clothing. It’s optional to wait for nightfall (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) to change clothes and start the next part of the quest.

Once you’re outfitted for espionage, go inside the shop and talk to Aladdin. He’ll instruct you to press the big, red button on the wall to the left of the counter to start Scrooge’s security system test. This transforms the store into its “closed” state (which doesn’t usually exist). In place of item displays, there are large pools of light and buttons that turn them on/off or move their locations. Press the buttons to navigate downstairs and press the button to the left of the counter (the same one you pressed to start the test) without getting caught.

It may take some trial and error to figure out what buttons control what lights and how. Start with the center button Aladdin points toward, then move toward the back right wall to turn off two of the upstairs lights. Next, press the button above the right staircase to move the spotlight away from the button above the left staircase. Press the button above the left staircase to turn off the light that’s not over the center button you pressed first, then press the center button again to turn off the light at the bottom of the right staircase.

Downstairs, press the button on the right side of the counter to move the spotlight at the front door toward the staircase you just descended. Next, walk over to the button on the left display counter to turn off the light over the one you pressed to start the security test. Press the button to the left side of the counter, then speak to Aladdin in front of the vault.

Coins will begin to float around the shop. Collect all four by gliding and smashing the interact button when you get close enough. Give the coins to Aladdin. He informs you that some of the coins escaped into Dreamlight Valley, and you have to catch the rest. Apparently, Scrooge’s “new security” includes enchanted coins that escape when they’re being stolen.

Exit the shop. The game will place you in front of your house, allowing you to once again glide around and catch the rest of the coins. There are nine to collect this time, and they can seemingly go anywhere. Next, go inside Jasmine and Aladdin’s house and give him the rest of the coins. He’ll add them to a growing pile of Scrooge’s gold.

Your next task is to take a photo with Aladdin and the gold. Then, go outside and listen to Aladdin and Scrooge discuss the mission. Talk to Aladdin one last time to complete the “Good As Gold” Level 2 Friendship quest.

Bring Your Own Carpet (Level 4 Friendship)

Now that he’s living in Dreamlight Valley, Aladdin wants the two of you to make a Dreamlight Magic Carpet similar to his long-time companion who came along with him and Princess Jasmine from Agrabah.

First, talk to Merlin, who will tell you to search the Dreamlight Library for three books on Fabric Enchantment, Carpet Weaving, and Flying Technique. You’ll find them on the floor next to the book pile in the back left corner of the library, on the shelf against the back right wall, and to the left of the desk in the center of the room.

Once you have the books, give them to Aladdin to begin researching. He’ll send you to Minnie for help making the Dreamlight Magic Carpet. Gather the following supplies and bring them to Jasmine and Aladdin’s house.

4 Dream Shards

4 Blue Hydrangeas (Dazzle Beach)

4 Purple Bell Flowers (Forest of Valor)

25 Fiber (Kristoff’s Stall, Crafting)

Give Aladdin the carpet supplies and wait for him to make the Dreamlight Magic Carpet. Then, accept the Magic Scroll from him and interact with the carpet lying on the floor beneath Aladdin’s feet to make it fly. Talk to Aladdin again and accept the carpet from him, then follow him to the entrance of the Disney castle.

He reveals he’s set up a tour around the Valley for you to see the sights on your new magic carpet and gives you snacks to keep your energy up. That’s because the Dreamlight Magic Carpet is a Glider skin, meaning you’ll need to eat enough prepared meals to overfill your energy bar (making it yellow) to use it.

(Gameloft)

Equip the Dreamlight Magic Carpet from the wardrobe menu. Start the tour by gliding under the banner in the Plaza’s main square, then turn left towards the Forest of Valor. Glide across the forest and turn right to go down the ramp to Dazzle Beach. Turn immediately right to glide up the ramp into the Peaceful Meadow, then left to go down the stairs back to Dazzle Beach. Hang a left to cross the bridge, then right to glide to the end of the pier. Make sure to track the quest from your menu screen so if you get lost, you can use the instructions to get back on track.

Note: Although the Dreamlight Magic Carpet makes it look like the PC is flying, it works like all other Gliders in Disney Dreamlight Valley – meaning ground obstacles will hinder your progress the same way. Unfortunately, you can’t simply fly over objects by equipping the carpet.

After you reach the end of the pier, talk to Aladdin to complete the “Bring Your Own Carpet” Level 4 Friendship quest.

All That Glitters (Level 7 Friendship)

When Aladdin reaches Friendship Level 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley, talking to him will unlock the quest “All That Glitters.” He reveals that he’s making a bouquet for Jasmine and that he wants it to be even more impressive than the palace gardens in Agrabah, where she used to spend the majority of her time. Your offer of help excites him, and he asks you to help gather more flowers to take the bouquet above and beyond.

Gather 4 yellow flowers (any type) and 6 purple flowers (any type), then bring them to Aladdin. Listen as he gives Jasmine the bouquet and experience his disappointment when she says the flowers are just as beautiful as the palace gardens.

Talk to him again and listen as he explains that he wants to give her something she loves. He recalls the scroll Scrooge McDuck gave him after he arrived in Dreamlight Valley and asks for your help finding the treasure it describes. If you point out that Jasmine loves adventuring, he’ll tell you that just this once, he wants to surprise her.

Aladdin’s scroll says, “To begin at the mermaid’s isle.” Go to the raft on Skull Island and interact with it to travel to the isle where you found Ariel. Once there, go to the upper right side of the peninsula and pick up the Golden Sun Piece that’s lying on the ground. Then, insert it into the tall rock to the left of where you entered.

Talk to Aladdin about the image of the broken-down pillar that appeared. Walk straight north from the rock where you just inserted the Golden Sun Piece and use your shovel to dig up the box buried in the sand. Then, fish up the piece of the pillar that’s in the golden circles next to the raft. Finally, open the barrel near where you found the Golden Sun Piece.

Interact with the Pillar to add the two pieces you found. Nothing happens. Talk to Aladdin, who asks if someone in Dreamlight Valley might know what’s missing. Next, interact with the Pillar and then take a photo of it. Return to the Valley.

(Gameloft)

Talk to Maui, Ariel, and Rapunzel about the Pillar. None of them have any idea what the Pillar is or what the symbols mean, so it’s back to square one. Return to Ariel’s island. Surprise! Jasmine is there, and she says she heard you needed help and that her studies might be a boon. She explains that the pieces of the Pillar rotate and that there must be clues somewhere on the island to explain what order they need to be in.

Interact with the Golden Sun Piece to get the clue: “From the tiniest seed, water creates blooms as tall as golden towers.” Face the Pillar with your back to the Golden Sun Piece and interact to move the middle piece until it shows water. Then, interact with the left side of the Pillar to move the bottom piece until it shows a seed. Finally, interact with the right side of the Pillar to move the top piece until it shows a flower.

Collect the treasure that appears in the water to the left of the Pillar. Give it to Aladdin and listen as he shows it to Jasmine. She tells him the true treasure is a lifetime of adventure with him, and he has a moment of embarrassment about it but ultimately agrees. Talk to him once more to accept the treasure – a golden tea set furniture item – and complete the “All That Glitters” Level 7 Friendship quest.

Related: How To Get and Use the Slow Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rewards from Aladdin’s Friendship Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Gameloft)

Leveling up your friendship with Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley depends on having a discussion with him every day, maxing out his favorite gifts by giving him three each day, and bringing him with you as you complete tasks. If Aladdin appears in Tiana’s Palace or Chez Remy, serving him a meal will significantly increase your bond as well—especially if he asks for a 4- or 5-star dish.

At each new level of friendship, Aladdin will reward you with the following items.

Character Level Reward Reward Type 2 Tasseled Red Cushion Furniture 3 Design Motif Motif 4 500 Star Coins Currency 5 Desert Bloom Coffee Table Furniture 6 Design Motif Motif 7 1,000 Star Coins Currency 8 Red Nook Window Furniture 9 Design Motif Motif 10 Diamond in the Rough Loafers Clothing 10 Diamond in the Rough Top Clothing 10 Diamond in the Rough Trousers Clothing 10 Diamond in the Rough Vest Clothing

That’s the complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Aladdin quest guide and all of his friendship rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This guide will be updated as quests are completed. Check back for new info!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy