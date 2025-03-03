Disney Dreamlight Valley: Complete Jasmine Quest Guide and Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally brought Aladdin and Princess Jasmine to the game with the Tales of Agrabah free update. Here’s the complete Jasmine quest guide and rewards from her Friendship Path, including how to unlock them.

Jasmine’s Friendship Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After entering Agrabah and inviting Jasmine to Dreamlight Valley, have a daily discussion with her and give her a gift to get her to Friendship Level 2. This will unlock her first quest, “The Enchanted Flower,” which launches her main storyline in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Enchanted Flower (Level 2 Friendship)

To start “The Enchanted Flower” quest, select the quest from Jasmine’s interaction menu and listen to her story about the mysterious note in the back of a drawer in her house. It’s in her handwriting, but she has no memory of writing it. Jasmine says the note contains instructions for how to make Enchanted Pots of Blooming, and she thinks Merlin may have more information.

Next, talk to Merlin, who explains that Enchanted Pots of Blooming are magical pots that can grow “an Enchanted Flower that contains a secret.” There are seeds in an envelope hidden in the Dreamlight Library.

Enter the library and interact with the table to the right to get the envelope, then give it to Jasmine. She recalls needing to keep something safe from harm, though she can’t remember what.

Next, gather three daisies (any color) and two rising penstemons (any color) and then craft three Enchanted Pots of Blooming. Each one requires 15 Soil and 5 Dream Shards, so you’ll need 45 Soil and 15 Dream Shards total.

Give the pots to Jasmine, then talk to her inside her house. She’ll ask you to place the daisies and rising penstemons in the pots, which are positioned around the room. You can use the book on her vanity to learn which flowers go in what pots: “While the sunny daisy needs a window to thrive, the rising penstemon is a flower that prefers the shadows.” Place a penstemon in the corner behind the coffee table, a daisy next to the vanity, a penstemon next to the entrance, and two daisies beneath the window opposite the vanity.

You should notice that the Enchanted Flower in the middle of the room has bloomed, and there’s a locked diary in the center of it. Talk to Jasmine about this discovery. The diary has two locks, and she says she’ll take time to translate the writing on it and let you know when she’s ready for next steps. This concludes Jasmine’s “The Enchanted Flower” quest.

A Sandy Competition (Level 4 Friendship)

Jasmine figures out that Sea Sand Sparks are required to craft one of the two keys needed to open the secret diary in the Enchanted Flower. She doesn’t know what those are or where to get them, and neither does the PC, so your next task is to talk to Moana.

According to Moana, there’s only one place to get Sea Sand Sparks: from a Sea Sand Torch, which is a special magical item. You’ll need to gather the following materials and give them to Moana to craft the torch:

5 Softwood (Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza; The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, The Ruins)

5 Fiber (Kristoff’s Stall, Crafting)

3 Sand (Dazzle Beach, Kristoff’s Stall)

1 Aquamarine (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor)

Moana tells you to place the Sea Sand Torch anywhere on Dazzle Beach. Enter the Furniture Editor, choose a spot that’s easy to access, and place the item. Talk to Jasmine. Then, meet her next to the Sea Sand Torch and talk to her again. Jasmine will take the Sea Sand Sparks from the torch and give them to you, then explain that you now need to find something known as a Special Starfish.

Next, talk to Maui about the Special Starfish – a one-of-a-kind, super rare sea creature that only he has ever managed to catch. But he won’t hand it over unless you beat him in a competition of your choosing. Talk to Jasmine to determine what kind of competition you want to do. Whatever dialogue options you choose, you ultimately decide to do a Sand Castle Competition (hence the quest name).

Listen to Jasmine and Maui talk about the Sand Castle Competition, then craft a Sandcastle Kit. Note: The materials needed to craft these items in “A Sandy Competition” are more than the materials needed to craft the same items once they’re unlocked.

Item Materials Quantity Sandcastle Door 10 Sand

3 Clay

1 Seaweed 1 Sandcastle Wall 15 Sand

5 Clay

2 Seaweed 3 Sandcastle Corner Tower 25 Sand

6 Clay

4 Seaweed 4

Once you have the Sandcastle Door, Sandcastle Walls, and Sandcastle Corner Towers, talk to Jasmine. She’ll offer a Castle Centerpiece that she crafted in her childhood, which completes your entry for the competition. Place all 9 furniture pieces anywhere on Dazzle Beach, then talk to Maui. Listen to him and Jasmine talk about the competition on Dazzle Beach. When they finish, talk to Jasmine to get the Special Starfish.

Take the Sea Sand Sparks and Special Starfish to a craft bench and craft the Beach Key. Next, go inside Jasmine and Aladdin’s house and interact with the secret diary in the Enchanted Flower. Unlocking the first lock helps you remember that this is your secret diary from childhood; Jasmine was keeping it safe.

Talk to Jasmine to complete the “A Sandy Competition” friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Hot and Cold (Level 7 Friendship)

At the start of the “Hot and Cold” friendship quest, Jasmine reveals that she found a seashell engraving on the back of the first lock on the diary, which led her to investigate the second lock. It shows a snowflake, which prompts her to talk about how fascinating she finds snow since there isn’t any in Agrabah.

Talk to Elsa, who informs you of a block of unbreakable ice and a chest that recently appeared in her cave. Go into her cave and talk to her again. There are two pedestals on either side of the chest. One has a sun symbol and the other has a snowflake symbol. Take a photo of the pedestals for reference, then go find and photograph those symbols around the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights, respectively.

Sun symbol locations:

Turn left after entering the Sunlit Plateau and keep going until you reach the wall and find one on the rocks.

Enter the alcove where Scar’s house is at the start of the game and turn right to find one in the corner.

Look up at the tall rock to the left of the Forgotten Lands entrance from Scar’s alcove and find another sun.

The fourth sun is on a rock at the far side of the small pond on the other side of the river.

The final sun is at the base of the far entrance to the Forgotten Lands, to the right of the pond.

Snowflake symbol locations:

Walk up the ramp behind Elsa’s cave and find one on the left wall.

The second snowflake is next to the leftmost rock on the back wall, to the right of where you found the first one.

The third snowflake is on the wall at the end of the river to the left of Olaf’s cave.

The fourth snowflake is on the tall rock in the corner to the right of Olaf’s cave.

The final snowflake is on low rocks on the side of the river by the other ramp into the Forest of Valor. You can see it when standing above Elsa’s cave next to the bridge that crosses the river.

Return to Elsa’s cave. The ice has melted, and you can interact with the chest to take the second key. Talk to Jasmine, then go to her and Aladdin’s house.

The Enchanted Flower is missing! Talk to Jasmine to determine what might have happened, then follow her to the Plaza to investigate. Talk to Jasmine again and then follow the trail of large flower petals to the giant willow tree in the Glade of Trust.

Go inside Mother Gothel’s house and confront her about taking the Enchanted Flower. She doesn’t put up much of a fight, so you’re free to take the flower and return to Aladdin and Jasmine’s house.

Once the flower is back in its rightful home, interact with it to use the Ice Key on the second lock. This time, the journal falls out. Pick it up and give it to Jasmine, then talk about its contents to complete the “Hot and Cold” Level 7 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Rewards from Jasmine’s Friendship Path

To level up friendship with Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley, have a discussion with her every day, max out her favorite gifts by giving her three per day, and bring her with you as you do tasks. If you see her in either Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace, be sure to serve her a meal before she leaves, as this can significantly increase your bond with her.

As you level up friendship with Jasmine, she’ll reward you with the following gifts.

Character Level Reward Reward Type 2 Ornate Blue Door Furniture 3 Design Motif Motif 4 500 Star Coins Currency 5 Elegant Chaise Furniture 6 Design Motif Motif 7 1,000 Star Coins Currency 8 Pillar and Curtains Furniture 9 Design Motif Motif 10 Desert Bloom Necklace Clothing 10 Desert Bloom Slip-Ons Clothing 10 Desert Bloom Top Clothing 10 Desert Bloom Trousers Clothing

That’s the complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Jasmine quest guide and all of her friendship rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This guide will be updated as quests are completed. Check back for new info!

