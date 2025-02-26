Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Jasmine

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can finally meet Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in the free Tales of Agrabah update, which opens the Agrabah realm. Once the door to Agrabah is open, here’s how to unlock Jasmine and invite her to live in Dreamlight Valley.

Where To Find Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step to inviting Princess Jasmine to live in Dreamlight Valley is unlocking her realm, which is behind a door at the top of the Disney castle. Entering Agrabah for the first time will cost 15 thousand Dreamlight.

Agrabah is facing a series of sandstorms, which have to be resolved. To get to Jasmine, who’s visibly frustrated by the mess, walk through the arches and up the blue-planked ramp to the left, then interact with the upright plank to drop it and create a bridge. Then, use the pickaxe to break the structure and walk down.

Repeat this process to progress along the rooftops, but be careful! Sand devils will send the PC back to the beginning if you walk into them; gliding is recommended for speed, ease, and navigability. Once you’ve passed them, turn the corner, use the pickaxe to break the barrier on the double doors, then speak to Jasmine.

Finding Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley will trigger a questline to save Agrabah, find Aladdin and the Magic Carpet, and bring the entire crew back to the Valley for good.

How To Invite Jasmine to Live in Dreamlight Valley

After finding Jasmine and Aladdin and freeing the Magic Carpet, you can stop the storms and start to restore Agrabah to its former state. After things are back to normal, return to the Valley and build Jasmine and Aladdin’s house for 20 thousand Star Coins by placing it anywhere in any biome, then interacting with the Scrooge McDuck construction sign to call him over and complete the transaction.

Jasmine will join the Valley first, followed by Aladdin. Both introduce friendship quests and rewards from their individual Friendship Paths to the game, including new craftable items.

And that’s how to unlock Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

