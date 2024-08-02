Do You Need Dupes in Sword of Convallaria? Memory Shards Explained

Sword of Convallaria is great as a pure tactical RPG experience, but it’s also a gacha game, which means that even if you do get the Legendary units you want, one copy may not be enough. If you’re wondering whether you need dupes in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

Do You Need Dupes in Sword of Convallaria?

The short answer is, no, you do not need dupes of Legendary characters in Sword of Convallaria. Similar to War of the Visions — another FF Tactics-inspired and FF-themed tactical RPG gacha game — just pulling one copy of a Legendary character is enough. This is because the game actually lets you farm Memory Shards for your Legendary characters so you can star them up without dupes.

Of course, if you happen to pull dupes while summoning on the banners, that’s a good thing too. Every dupe you pull rewards you with 50 Memory Shards, which will let you star up your characters even faster.

How to Get Memory Shards

Memory Shards are a resource that you need to star up your characters. Why do you need to star up characters in Sword of Convallaria, I hear you asking? Well, they make your characters’ unique Traits even stronger. For instance, Col’s crit rate and cooldown for her special Jump Trait get improved quite a bit as her star rating goes up.

To farm Memory Shards in Sword of Convallaria, you’ll need to go to Crossing Worlds and clear the Memory Retrieval stages. You’ll also want to play through those stages with the characters you want Memory Shards for. So if you need Shards for Gloria, for example, you need to use her to clear the Memory Retrieval stage to get her Shards.

One important thing to note is that while the amount of Shards you get from the level does increase as they get harder, they’re spread among the characters you use for the fight. If you just want to concentrate on one specific character for Shards, you may want to consider using them to clear the Memory Retrieval stage solo to get the maximum amount of Shards for them.

Finally, you can only farm Memory Retrieval once per day, so plan accordingly.

How Many Shards Do You Need to Max Out a Character?

You need a total of 300 Memory Shards in order to max out a character in Sword of Convallaria, making this a bit of a grind. Here’s the amount required for each star up:

Star Level Memory Shards Required Star Level 2 20 Star Level 3 60 Star Level 4 100 Star Level 5 120

Upon reaching star level 5 for a Legendary character, you’ll also unlock a new skin for them in combat.

And that’s everything you need to know about dupes in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our character tier list and codes list.

