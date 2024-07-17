Doctor Who’s Future on Disney+ Is Up in the Air

This past year, Doctor Who came back to us with a new Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa on Disney+, but the partnership that led the time traveler there may be ending sooner than hoped.

It was with much ballyhoo that the BBC and Disney announced their new production/distribution deal that saw the Doctor’s new adventures premiere day and date on Disney+ around the world and had Disney dumping money into the iconic British television show. However, according to a report at Deadline, that partnership may be very short-lived as the returns on the series have not been up to Disney’s expectations. The article paints an unsure picture of the partnership’s future as it is noted that viewership both worldwide and in the UK has been a mixed bag that no one is sure what to make of.

Response to the new season has been mixed among fans, and the media has been stirring up false storylines about the show suddenly becoming “super woke,” but it’s the ratings that are most likely concerning Disney, who pumped enough money into the show that every episode cost twice as much as the previous seasons did. The series has had record low viewership on broadcast by the BBC, but the company also says that it’s dominating the young viewer market and that its streaming numbers are some of their best. Meanwhile, on Disney+, the numbers are described as “Okay but not stellar” by a Disney insider.

What this means is that Disney’s involvement could end after the show’s next season, putting an embarrassing conclusion to the landmark agreement after just two seasons and one spin-off (the upcoming The War Between the Land and Sea). That doesn’t mean Doctor Who would be going away, but considering showrunner Russell T. Davies coined the term Whoniverse to talk about the future of Doctor Who with Disney involved, it’s definitely not the bright future everyone hoped for.

No decision has been made yet, and everything is resting on how the second season does. That season may, shockingly, end with Gatwa’s exit as the Doctor as Deadline is reporting that the season finale, which has already been recorded, was filmed open-ended so that the in-demand actor could bow out if he desired. Disney leaving the partnership may have an impact on his decision as well.

