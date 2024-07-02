The First Descendant has finally launched for everyone to play. Before the full release, two beta tests went live over the course of two years, and participants from those betas are naturally curious if their work meant something. So, does beta progress carry forward in The First Descendant?

Do You Keep Beta Progress in The First Descendant?

If you have logged into The First Descendant for the first time during its full launch, then you likely already know the answer to this question. However, for any players who haven’t been able to experience the final build of The First Descendant, your beta progress does not carry over.

Unfortunately, as with most games that feature beta tests, every player has to start at square one at launch. So whatever gear, levels, or other content you unlocked during either the 2022 or 2023 beta of The First Descendant will not be available on your account when you log in.

However, those who did participate in one or both betas will get some special rewards. I talked about every beta reward and how to claim them in a different guide, but if you played in either beta, you’re eligible to receive exclusive content when you first start playing The First Descendant’s full release build. Aside from that content, though, your account is just like everyone else’s.

Of course, playing the beta comes with additional intrinsic value in the form of game knowledge. If you played either beta in The First Descendant, you know all about the game’s mechanics and systems, allowing you to blow through the opening tutorials. You’ll likely also know the best ways to grind XP and certain materials that are required to unlock new Descendants or weapons.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

