Does Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game In Monster Hunter Wilds?

One of the biggest releases of 2025 so far is undeniably Monster Hunter Wilds, but while it releases on February 28th, many players probably played the game earlier from the Beta sessions. If you did, here’s what you need to know before playing the full game.

What Progress From The Beta Carries Over In Monster Hunter Wilds?

In the lead-up to the release of Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom hosted a series of Betas for the game in order for players to get a taste of what the full game would be like. After the initial Beta in November of last year, Capcom announced that there would be two more Betas in February. The first of these most recent Betas lasted from February 6th to February 9th, while the second took place a little less than a week later from February 13th to the 17th.

With the game nearly here, if you were one of the players who participated in any of the Betas for Monster Hunter Wilds, then you’ll receive a handful of perks for participating. These items include a cosmetic pendant, as well as an item pack if you participated in the February Betas. The items included in this OBT 2 Bonus Item Pack include the following items:

10 Large Meats

3 Shock Traps

3 Pitfall Traps

10 Tranq Bombs

3 Large Barrel Bombs

5 Armor Spheres

10 Flash Pods

10 Large Dung Pods

While that’s all well and good for players looking to get off to a good start in Monster Hunter Wilds, another pressing concern is whether progress from the Beta will carry over into the main game. After all, there are plenty of dedicated gamers who logged a decent amount of hours into the Beta, even in the limited time it was available.

Sadly, not much progress will be carried over from the Betas in Monster Hunter Wilds. The only thing that will carry over to the base game will be the character data for you and your Palico. Things like your weapons, materials, and rank will not carry over, so you’ll effectively be starting from scratch just like everyone who didn’t play the Beta. If you want to transfer your character data, once you reach the character creation screen, provided the game is fully installed by the time you reach it, you’ll see an option at the bottom of both your Hunter and Palico character creation screen to upload your Beta Test Data. Simply click it, and your characters from the Beta will be brought over and ready to hunt.

And that’s what carries over from the Beat in Monster Hunter Wilds!

